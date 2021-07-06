Logo
Waste Connections Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Upcoming Management Presentations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, July 6, 2021

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of the stock market on August 4, 2021. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on August 5th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

waste_connections__inc__logo.jpg

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 800-908-8370 (within North America) or 312-281-1211 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time; a passcode is not required. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 12, 2021, by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #21995717.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan to participate in the following events during the third quarter of 2021:

August 24th

Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

September 9th

RBC Global Industrials Conference

During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website at investors.wasteconnections.com under News & Events.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

CONTACT:




Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253

Joe Box / (832) 442-2153

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF33937&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-connections-announces-dates-for-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-upcoming-management-presentations-301326225.html

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF33937&Transmission_Id=202107061605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF33937&DateId=20210706
