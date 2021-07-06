Redwire to Hold Analyst Day on July 9, 2021

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire, a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, and Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GNPK), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, will hold a virtual Analyst Day on Friday, July 9, 2021 for investors and financial analysts.

Event details:

Friday, July 9, 2021

9:00am ET to 12:00pm ET

Presentations and question-and-answer session with Redwire and Genesis Park executives

executives Webcast will be available on the Redwire website: https://redwirespace.com/

The event will include presentations from Redwire and Genesis Park leadership, including:

Peter Cannito , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Redwire

, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Redwire Andrew Rush , President & Chief Operating Officer, Redwire

, President & Chief Operating Officer, Redwire Bill Read , Chief Financial Officer, Redwire

, Chief Financial Officer, Redwire Michael Snyder , Chief Technology Officer, Redwire

, Chief Technology Officer, Redwire Faith Horowitz , Chief Administrative Officer, Redwire

, Chief Administrative Officer, Redwire Al Tadros , Chief Growth Officer & EVP of Space Infrastructure, Redwire

, Chief Growth Officer & EVP of Space Infrastructure, Redwire Jonathan Baliff , President & Chief Financial Officer, Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.

Redwire Space and Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. announced a proposed business combination on March 25, 2021. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

About Redwire

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

About Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. ("GNPK") is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Genesis Park, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol NYSE: GNPK.U. GNPK is one of the first aerospace and aviation services special purpose acquisition companies, and may pursue an initial business combination in any industry or geographic region, but specifically seeks to capitalize on the operational and investment experience of the GNPK management team and Board of Directors by focusing on companies that have significant growth prospects in the aerospace and aviation services sectors.

