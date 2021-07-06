Horizon Technology Finance Leads $10 Million Venture Loan to RepTrak

PR Newswire

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, announced today it led a $10 million venture loan to RepTrak Holdings, Inc. ("RepTrak"), of which Horizon funded $5 million and a private investment vehicle managed by Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC, Horizon's advisor, funded $5 million.

RepTrak has developed the world's largest enterprise software platform and subscription-based service focused on providing businesses with key data analytics to help them better understand, improve and protect their corporate reputation. By tracking and monitoring how consumers feel about a brand, RepTrak provides business leaders with measurable insights and actionable intelligence to enhance their loyalty and improve return on investment. RepTrak has received funding from prominent industry sponsor Catalyst Investors, and will use the loan proceeds for general working capital purposes.

"RepTrak's innovative software platform provides targeted and critical reputational metrics, enabling business leaders and communications professionals across industries to identify potential reputational risk and form key actions to enhance perceptions of their business," said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. "We are excited to support RepTrak's growth as it continues to expand its market share by further developing its proprietary technology and expanding its high-profile client base."

"We are delighted by Horizon's support of RepTrak, which further validates our belief that the intrinsic value of our proprietary data and insights help business leaders better understand and manage the marketplace's perceptions of their companies," said Kylie Wright-Ford, Chief Executive Officer of RepTrak. "As companies across the spectrum increasingly adopt customer-centric and ESG initiatives, we are well positioned to provide our clients with the information they need to enhance their brands and prove that doing and saying the right thing is always good business."

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Portland, Maine, Austin, Texas, and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

About RepTrak

The RepTrak Company™ is the world leading reputation data and insights company. We provide the only global platform for data-driven insights on Reputation, Brand, and ESG. Our proprietary RepTrak® model is the global standard for measuring and analyzing the sentiment of the world using proven data science models and machine learning techniques across industries and geographies. Subscribers to the RepTrak® Program use our predictive insights to protect business value, improve return on investment, and increase their positive impact on society.

Established in 2004, The RepTrak Company owns the world's largest reputation benchmarking database of over 1 million company ratings per year used by CEOs, boards, and executives in more than 60 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.reptrak.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

