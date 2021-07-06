Logo
Kraton's CirKular+™ Additives Receive APR Critical Guidance Recognition For HDPE Bottles

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 6, 2021

HOUSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, is pleased to receive Critical Guidance Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for its CirKular+ Performance Enhancement Series C2000 and C3000 for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottles. The APR recognition reinforces our commitment to enable sustainable high-performance solutions to address the plastics industry needs for design recyclability and the advancement of the circular economy.

The APR Critical Guidance Protocol serves as one of the most universally accepted measures for assessing recyclability in plastics packaging design worldwide. The esteemed recognition is presented to companies whose technologies solve well-established challenges in sustainable package design. In addition, the innovation must meet the strict requirements of the Critical Guidance Protocol under the APR Design® Recognition Program.

"We are honored to achieve Critical Guidance Recognition from APR for our CirKular+ Performance Enhancement Series," said Holger Jung, SVP & Polymer Segment President, Kraton. "This renowned recognition is an example of Kraton's unwavering dedication to developing innovative solutions for the circular economy and plastics upcycling. It recognizes CirKular+'s value in enhancing plastic product design recyclability and optimizing the plastic product lifecycle, all while helping our customers achieve their sustainability commitments and reduce their carbon footprint."

When used in HDPE bottles, the CirKular+ C2000 and C3000 Performance Enhancement Series have shown to be recyclable by meeting or exceeding the Critical Guidance Protocolfor HDPE Bottles — the most challenging test conditions and strictest guidance criteria for recycled innovations. The recognition assures customers of the compatibility of C2000 and C3000 with the current HDPE plastics recycling stream.

"APR thanks Kraton for its cooperation in using this important protocol," said Steve Alexander, President and CEO, APR, in the recognition letter. "The protocol is intended to improve the quality of recycled HDPE bottles and other items. [Kraton's CirKular+ Performance Enhancement] additives offer HDPE bottle designers and reclaimers enhanced toughness properties and allow for potentially a higher percentage of recycled HDPE use."

The CirKular+ Performance Enhancement Series can increase post-consumer recycled content and improve the recyclate impact strength by up to 500%. By enabling a holistic approach to the plastic product life cycle, CirKular+ solutions can enhance plastics upcycling and circularity across the entire plastics value chain. Additionally, CirKular+ can offer improved plastic packaging recyclability and durability suitable for a wide range of end-use applications.

About Kraton Corporation
Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in numerous countries worldwide. Kraton and the Kraton logo are registered trademarks of Kraton Corporation, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, in one or more, but not all countries.

Media Contact: Mariam Ottun; T: (281) 504 2574
Investor Relations Contact: Gene Shiels; T: (281) 504-4886

kraton_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA33991&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kratons-cirkular-additives-receive-apr-critical-guidance-recognition-for-hdpe-bottles-301326255.html

SOURCE Kraton Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA33991&Transmission_Id=202107061630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA33991&DateId=20210706
