Newtopia Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU), a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention, today announced the launch of its new investor relations website. The Company's updated website features a streamlined design, improved functionality and intuitive access to essential investor information, from company press releases, financial data and stock information to recent webcasts and more. Developed with the user-experience top of mind, Newtopia's investor website has been optimized for viewing across all desktop and mobile devices.

"We are very excited to debut our newly redesigned investor relations website," said Jeff Ruby, Founder & CEO, Newtopia. "Our updated website goes hand-in-hand with our ongoing efforts to increase visibility, transparency and awareness across the investment community. Our revamped website also now more closely reflects our Company's own identity as a tech-enabled, innovative platform. It is our hope that our investor website can serve as an invaluable communication tool to share not only our most recent company news, but also Newtopia's ongoing strategic objectives and growth opportunities."

Newtopia's Founder & CEO Jeff Ruby recently participated in a podcast interview conducted by Jeff Kone of The Wall Street Resource. In the podcast, Jeff Ruby provides a corporate overview of Newtopia and discusses recent company achievements and longer-term growth opportunities. The podcast interview is available here as well as on the events page of Newtopia's new investor relations website.

To view Newtopia's full investor relations website, please visit investor.newtopia.com. Those who are interested can also sign up to receive real-time alerts of company news and financial results here.

About Newtopia

Newtopia is a tech-enabled habit change provider focused on disease prevention and reducing the cost of care for health insurers. As a provider of whole person care, we prevent, reverse, and slow the progression of chronic disease while enriching mental health, resilience and overall human performance. Newtopia's programs leverage genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and weight. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU). To learn more, visit newtopia.com, Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

