Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 6, 2021

SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISBC), announced that it expects to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A copy of the news release will be immediately available on its website, www.investorsbank.com.

The Company also announced that it will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below to receive a unique dial-in number and PIN. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.

Conference Call Pre-registration link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157663/e9b5f7377c

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial-in on the day of the call.

Toll-free dial-in: 1 (866) 218-2404

International dial-in: 1 (412) 902-4123

Canada Toll-free dial-in: 1 (855) 669-9657

Internet access to the call (listen only) will be available on the Company's website at www.investorsbank.com by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast. The call will be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.

A telephone replay will be available beginning on July 29, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. (ET) through 9:00 a.m. (ET) on October 29, 2021.

Replay # (Domestic): 1 (877) 344-7529 PIN Code: 10157663

Replay # (International): 1 (412) 317-0088 PIN Code: 10157663

Replay # (Canada): 1 (855) 669-9658 PIN Code: 10157663

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank. As of March 31, 2021, the Company reported assets of $25.82 billion and operated from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey and 156 branches located throughout New Jersey and New York.

Contact: Marianne Wade
Director, Financial Reporting
973-924-5100
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY33661&sd=2021-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investors-bancorp-inc-announces-date-for-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301326361.html

SOURCE Investors Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY33661&Transmission_Id=202107061634PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY33661&DateId=20210706
