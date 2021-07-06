4 Video Game Companies to Play With in July

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Video Game Companies to Play With in July

Stocks to consider as Nintendo launches new console amid chip shortages

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jul 06, 2021

Summary

  • Nintendo announced a new Switch console amid ongoing chip shortages.
  • The Japanese video game giant accelerated console sales during the pandemic.
  • Investors can find opportunities in video game stocks with high financial strength and profitability
Article's Main Image

In light of Nintendo Co. Ltd. (

TSE:7974, Financial) launching a new Switch console amid the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor chip shortages, four video game companies with high financial strength and profitability as of Tuesday are Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI, Financial), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA, Financial), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO, Financial) and GRAVITY Co. Ltd. (GRVY, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Video game giant launches new console amid chip shortage

The Japanese video game giant announced on Tuesday a new version of its Switch console, featuring a seven-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 gigabytes of internal storage and enhanced audio. The console debuts on Oct. 8 with a retail price of $349.99, compared to the standard model’s price of $299.99 and the Switch Lite’s price of $199.99.

Nintendo’s new console launch comes as companies like Sony Group Corp. (

SONY, Financial) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) have trouble meeting demand for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles due to the ongoing chip shortage. Sony said in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings presentation that although fiscal 2021 sales are forecasted to increase from fiscal 2020 sales, fiscal 2021 operating income is expected to decrease on the back of anticipated increases in costs primarily for game software equipment. Sony further said that while it expects to sell more units of its PlayStation 5 than it did during the second year of its PlayStation 4 launch, ongoing supply constraints for components like semiconductors are expected to continue in 2021.

Company accelerated console sales during the pandemic

Nintendo said on May 6 that hardware sales for the 12 months ending March 31 totaled 28.83 million units, up 37.1% year over year driven by strong sales for the Nintendo Switch console and downloadable versions of packaged software for Nintendo Switch games.

As such, investors may find opportunities in video game companies that have high financial strength and profitability. GuruFocus’ financial strength rank considers metrics like the Altman Z-score, interest coverage ratio and debt-to-equity ratio. Likewise, GuruFocus’ profitability rank considers metrics like operating margin growth, consistency of revenue and earnings growth and number of years of positive earnings over the past 10 years.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard (

ATVI, Financial) publishes popular video games like "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft." GuruFocus ranks the Santa Monica, California-based company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6.1% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 90% of global competitors.

1412505018799607808.png

Activision Blizzard’s financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of a high Altman Z-score of 7.19 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 55% of global competitors.

1412513662626811904.png

Gurus with holdings in Activision Blizzard include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)’ Soros Fund Management.

1412508207267565568.png

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (

EA, Financial) publishes video games like "Madden," "FIFA" and "Apex Legends." GuruFocus ranks the Redwood City, California-based company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

1412510759388303360.png

Electronic Arts’ financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 6.41 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 63% of global competitors.

1412516088335421440.png

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software (

TTWO, Financial) operates games like NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto. GuruFocus ranks the New York-based company’s financial strength and profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 6.34, debt ratios that outperform more than 65% of global competitors and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 75% of global peers.

1412517593687904256.png

GRAVITY

GRAVITY (

GRVY, Financial) publishes video games like "Ragnarok Online," "Requiem" and "Dragonica." GuruFocus ranks the South Korean gaming company’s financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 9 and a strong Altman Z-score of 10.66.

1412519849325875200.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar