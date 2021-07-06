US Stocks Close Lower Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,577.37 on Tuesday with a loss of 208.98 points or -0.60%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,343.54 for a loss of 8.80 points or -0.20%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,663.64 for a gain of 24.32 points or 0.17%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 16.44 for a gain of 1.37 points or 9.09%.

Tuesday’s market movers

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower to start the shortened holiday week on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was down 0.20%, but technology showed some gains across the sector with the Nasdaq Composite up 0.17%.

Investors were concerned over some low readings from the economic calendar. The Markit Composite PMI decreased to 63.7 in June from 68.7. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI also decreased to a level of 60.1 in June from 64. Components of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI included the following:

ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Activity 60.4 following 66.2.

ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices 79.5 following 80.6.

ISM Non-Manufacturing New Orders 62.1 following 63.9.

ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment 49.3 following 55.3.

Oil and energy were also on watch after OPEC+ talks broke down. Oil prices ended the day lower with Brent crude down 3% for the day. The S&P 500 energy sector was down 3.25% for the day.

In other news:

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.050%, six-month bills at a rate of 0.050% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.045%.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLRE , Financial) up 0.89%.

Financial) up 0.89%. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Fund ( KARS , Financial) rose 0.46%.

Financial) rose 0.46%. Global X Cannabis ETF ( POTX , Financial) declined 3.61%.

Financial) declined 3.61%. Grayscale Digital Fund ( GDLC , Financial) gained 11.33%.

Financial) gained 11.33%. Amazon ( AMZN , Financial) up 4.69% with new CEO Andy Jassy taking over.

Financial) up 4.69% with new CEO Andy Jassy taking over. BSQUARE ( BSQR , Financial) climbed 77.14%.

Financial) climbed 77.14%. AMC ( AMC , Financial) down 3.85% with more potential share issuance.

Financial) down 3.85% with more potential share issuance. DIDI ( DIDI , Financial) down 20% after the Chinese government pulled it from the Apple App Store over personal data usage concerns days after its new initial public offering in the U.S.

Financial) down 20% after the Chinese government pulled it from the Apple App Store over personal data usage concerns days after its new initial public offering in the U.S. Software company Kaseya announced a ransomware attack requiring $70 million in cryptocurrency.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,274.50 for a loss of 31.26 points or -1.36%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,349.71 for a loss of 19.97 points or -1.46%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,253.62 for a loss of 141.72 points or -0.92%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,078.52 for a loss of 208.04 points or -1.84%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,679.90 for a loss of 29.67 points or -1.10%; the S&P 100 at 1,993.60 for a gain of 0.48 points or 0.024%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,786.36 for a gain of 58.72 points or 0.40%; the Russell 3000 at 2,591.17 for a loss of 6.57 points or -0.25%; the Russell 1000 at 2,444.61 for a loss of 4.26 points or -0.17%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,355.24 for a loss of 111.93 points or -0.25%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 829.62 for a loss of 11.00 points or -1.31%.