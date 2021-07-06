Didi Global Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Didi Global Inc. (“Didi” or the, “Company”) (: DIDI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The investigation concerns whether Didi misled investors regarding the Company’s compliance with privacy laws. Didi operates a major Beijing-based ride-hailing company known as Didi Chuxing. On July 2, 2021, China's internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), announced that it had launched a cybersecurity review of the Didi, accusing the Company of illegally collecting user data. The regulator also ordered that the app be removed from Apple's App Store. Didi will not be able to accept new client registrations until the investigation is complete. On this news, Didi shares declined sharply during intraday trading on July 6, 2021.

