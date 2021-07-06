Superior Announces Retirement of Superior Propane President Greg McCamus and Rick Carron Named as Successor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Superior Announces Retirement of Superior Propane President Greg McCamus and Rick Carron Named as Successor

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) (

TSX:SPB, Financial) today announced that Greg McCamus retired as President of Superior Propane on June 30, 2021. Rick Carron, Superior Propane’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, has been named as the new President of Superior Propane following Mr. McCamus’ retirement.

Mr. McCamus joined Superior Plus Corp. in 2005 as the President of Superior Energy Management, and served as President of U.S. Refined Fuels before being appointed President, Superior Propane and Energy Distribution (North America) in 2012. During that time, oversaw Superior’s significant expansion and growth strategy in the Canadian and U.S. propane marketplaces.

During Mr. McCamus’ tenure, Superior Propane made a significant digital transformation that dramatically improved the company’s operating efficiency, reinvigorated the customer experience and modernized the propane business. Superior Propane’s first-class safety culture, modern metrics for customer service (Net Promotor Score) and industry-leading employee engagement are only a few more of Mr. McCamus’ valuable contributions.

“I want to thank Greg for being not only an outstanding leader and business executive, but also a trusted advisor,” said Luc Desjardins, President and CEO. “He always promoted what was best for all the stakeholders, including our customers, employees, communities and shareholders.”

Mr. Carron has served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at Superior Propane since 2019 and has successfully delivered on key sales and operational initiatives. Previously, Mr. Carron served as Superior Propane’s Vice President, Sales since 2011. Since joining Superior, Mr. Carron has developed a best in class sales team that has increased commercial and residential sales in Canada as well as building the foundation for the sales structure of the U.S. Propane Distribution.

Prior to joining Superior, Mr. Carron held executive and senior leadership positions in different industries for more than 20 years, including key roles with Direct Energy, Bell Canada and Evoco Inc.

“I feel very fortunate to have worked closely with Greg during my time at Superior,” says Superior Propane President, Rick Carron. “Greg’s accomplishments are many and I am indebted to him for the mentorship that he has provided me, not only throughout my career, but especially over the past six months as he has helped me prepare to take on the role of President.”

Mr. Carron will focus on evolving Superior Propane’s proven and successful operating platform and capitalizing on new opportunities to invest in technology and innovation to further improve the customer experience.

About Superior Propane

Superior Propane is Canada's only national provider of portable fuels, equipment and service delivered locally to residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial customers in over 10,000 communities nationwide. In business since 1951, Superior is headquartered in Mississauga, ON and is part of the Energy Distribution division of Superior Plus Corp. Superior Propane employs more than 1,000 Canadians and delivers over 1.2 billion litres of propane annually.

For further information about Superior Propane, please contact Teresa Crosato, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications, Tel: (416) 460-9186, E-mail: [email protected]

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit Superior’s website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: [email protected], Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005718r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005718/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment