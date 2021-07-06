Superior Announces Retirement of Superior Propane President Greg McCamus and Rick Carron Named as Successor

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior”) ( TSX:SPB, Financial) today announced that Greg McCamus retired as President of Superior Propane on June 30, 2021. Rick Carron, Superior Propane’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, has been named as the new President of Superior Propane following Mr. McCamus’ retirement.

Mr. McCamus joined Superior Plus Corp. in 2005 as the President of Superior Energy Management, and served as President of U.S. Refined Fuels before being appointed President, Superior Propane and Energy Distribution (North America) in 2012. During that time, oversaw Superior’s significant expansion and growth strategy in the Canadian and U.S. propane marketplaces.

During Mr. McCamus’ tenure, Superior Propane made a significant digital transformation that dramatically improved the company’s operating efficiency, reinvigorated the customer experience and modernized the propane business. Superior Propane’s first-class safety culture, modern metrics for customer service (Net Promotor Score) and industry-leading employee engagement are only a few more of Mr. McCamus’ valuable contributions.

“I want to thank Greg for being not only an outstanding leader and business executive, but also a trusted advisor,” said Luc Desjardins, President and CEO. “He always promoted what was best for all the stakeholders, including our customers, employees, communities and shareholders.”

Mr. Carron has served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at Superior Propane since 2019 and has successfully delivered on key sales and operational initiatives. Previously, Mr. Carron served as Superior Propane’s Vice President, Sales since 2011. Since joining Superior, Mr. Carron has developed a best in class sales team that has increased commercial and residential sales in Canada as well as building the foundation for the sales structure of the U.S. Propane Distribution.

Prior to joining Superior, Mr. Carron held executive and senior leadership positions in different industries for more than 20 years, including key roles with Direct Energy, Bell Canada and Evoco Inc.

“I feel very fortunate to have worked closely with Greg during my time at Superior,” says Superior Propane President, Rick Carron. “Greg’s accomplishments are many and I am indebted to him for the mentorship that he has provided me, not only throughout my career, but especially over the past six months as he has helped me prepare to take on the role of President.”

Mr. Carron will focus on evolving Superior Propane’s proven and successful operating platform and capitalizing on new opportunities to invest in technology and innovation to further improve the customer experience.

About Superior Propane

Superior Propane is Canada's only national provider of portable fuels, equipment and service delivered locally to residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial customers in over 10,000 communities nationwide. In business since 1951, Superior is headquartered in Mississauga, ON and is part of the Energy Distribution division of Superior Plus Corp. Superior Propane employs more than 1,000 Canadians and delivers over 1.2 billion litres of propane annually.

For further information about Superior Propane, please contact Teresa Crosato, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit Superior's website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

