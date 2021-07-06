Logo
Mercury General Corporation To Report Second Quarter Results On August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today that after the markets close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Company will issue an earnings press release reporting its results for the second quarter of 2021, and will also file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The earnings press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.mercuryinsurance.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in the states where it operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases;court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

mercury_general_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA34296&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mercury-general-corporation-to-report-second-quarter-results-on-august-3-2021-301326389.html

SOURCE Mercury General Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA34296&Transmission_Id=202107061714PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA34296&DateId=20210706
