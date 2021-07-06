Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (“CCC”), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance economy, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (“Dragoneer Investment Group”), today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective Dragoneer’s registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”).

Dragoneer is preparing to commence mailing of the definitive proxy statement and a notice of voting and instruction form or a proxy card related to the special meeting (“Special Meeting”) of Dragoneer’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 7, 2021 (the “Record Date”). The Special Meeting of stockholders and the vote to approve the business combination will be held on July 29,2021 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the business combination is expected to close on July 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

CCC’s common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “CCCS” and “CCCH,” respectively, following the close of the business combination. As part of the timing arrangements mentioned above, CCC and Dragoneer have agreed to extend the outside date under the business combination agreement by an additional three business days.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone in CCC’s return to the public markets. We are looking forward to completing our business combination with Dragoneer and utilizing our improved capital structure to continue investing in innovation that delivers significant value to our customers,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman and CEO of CCC. “The rapid pace at which the P&C insurance economy is digitizing and the resulting business momentum for CCC gives us confidence in our outlook for 2021 and long-term growth projections.”

About CCC

CCC is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

CCC and the CCC logo are registered trademarks of CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

About Dragoneer

Dragoneer is a blank check company formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group. Dragoneer Investment Group is a growth-oriented investment firm with over $19 billion in long-duration capital from many of the world’s leading endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices. The firm has a history of partnering with management teams growing exceptional companies characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm’s track record includes public and private investments across industries and geographies, with a particular focus on technology-enabled businesses. Dragoneer has been an investor in companies such as Airbnb, Alibaba, Atlassian, AppFolio, Bytedance, Ceridian, Chime, Datadog, Doordash, Duck Creek, PointClickCare, Procore, Slack, Samsara, ServiceTitan, Snowflake, Spotify, Uber, UiPath and others.

