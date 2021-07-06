Dream Unlimited Corp. and Dream Impact Trust Announce Impact Financing Framework

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) ("Dream", or "DRM") and Dream Impact Trust (TSX: MPCT.UN) (“Dream Impact”, “MPCT”, or the “Trust”) today announced its Impact Financing Framework (“the Framework”) in support of its commitment to environmental and social impact initiatives.

“Sustainability and impact investing is an integral part of how we approach and manage our business. For over two decades, we have been working to make our communities better while maximizing returns for our investors," said Michael Cooper, Chief Responsible Officer of Dream. "We have repositioned Dream Impact Trust to focus exclusively on high-quality real estate that addresses environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities. With the release of the Framework, we are now able to attract capital dedicated to our impact investing verticals, execute on our extensive development pipeline, and increase our allocation to income properties to generate attractive market returns for our unitholders, while providing transparency on our progress to all stakeholders."

Under the Framework, Dream or the Trust may issue impact investing instruments including green, social or sustainability bonds, green loans, social loans, or other financial instruments to finance or re-finance eligible impact projects, as defined in the Framework. The Framework has been reviewed by DNV, a global leader in pioneering green, social, and sustainable frameworks. DNV issued a second party opinion confirming that the Framework aligns with the International Capital Markets Association's 2021 Green Bond Principles, 2021 Social Bonds Principles, 2021 Sustainability Bond Guidelines, the Loan Market Association's 2021 Green Loan Principles and 2021 Social Loan Principles. TD Securities acted as the Structuring Advisor for the Framework.

To allow its various stakeholders to assess the Issuer's progress on its impact financing program, Dream and the Trust will provide annual updates on its website and in its Annual Impact Report until the net proceeds of any impact financing are fully allocated to eligible impact investments. A copy of the Framework, Impact Report, and DNV’s second party opinion are available on the website and can be accessed here.

About Dream Unlimited Corp.

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $10 billion of assets under management across three Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts and numerous partnerships. We also develop land and residential assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities. For more information, please visit our website at www.dream.ca.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Impact is an open-ended trust dedicated to impact investing. Impact investing is the intention of creating measurable positive, social, and environmental change in our communities and for our stakeholders, while generating attractive market returns. Dream Impact's underlying portfolio is comprised of exceptional real estate assets reported under two operating segments: development and recurring income, that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to create positive and lasting impacts for our stakeholders through our three impact verticals: environmental sustainability and resilience, attainable and affordable housing, and inclusive communities; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and NAV over time; leverage access to an experienced management team and strong partnerships in order to generate attractive returns for investors; provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities, concentrated in core geographic markets; and to provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans”, or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this press release may include, among other things, our strategies to generate attractive market returns for our unitholders; our objectives and our ability to achieve our impact and sustainability goals; our expectations relating to the growth in our recurring income segment; our plans to issue green, social or sustainability bonds, green loans, social loans or other financial instruments to finance or re-finance eligible impact projects; and our plans to provide annual updates on our impact financing initiatives. Forward looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of adverse global market, economic and political conditions and health crises; risks inherent in the real estate industry; risks relating to investment in development projects; impact investing strategy risk; risks relating to geographic concentration; risks inherent in investments in real estate, mortgages and other loans and development and investment holdings; credit risk and counterparty risk; competition risks; environmental and climate change risks; risks relating to access to capital; interest rate risk; the risk of changes in governmental laws and regulations; tax risks; foreign exchange risk; acquisitions risk; and leasing risks. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions with respect to each of our markets, including that the general economy remains stable; the gradual recovery and growth of the general economy continues over the remainder of 2021; that no unforeseen changes in the legislative and operating framework for our business will occur; that we will meet our future objectives, priorities and growth targets; that we receive the licenses, permits or approvals necessary in connection with our projects; that we will have access to adequate capital to fund our future projects, plans and any potential acquisitions; that we are able to identify high quality investment opportunities and find suitable partners with which to enter into joint ventures or partnerships; that we do not incur any material environmental liabilities; interest rates remain stable; there will not be a material change in foreign exchange rates; conditions within the real estate market remain consistent; and competition for and availability of acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate. . All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Dream and Dream Impact Trust do not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream and Dream Impact Trust’s filings with securities regulators, including their latest annual information forms and MD&As. These filings are also available at Dream and Dream Impact Trust’s websites at www.dream.ca%2Finvestors%2Funlimited and www.dream.ca%2Finvestors%2Fimpact.+

