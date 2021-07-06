Charles Schwab Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Charles Schwab Corporation ("Charles Schwab" or the "Company") (: SCHW) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

Charles Schwab said on July 2, 2021, that it will take a $200 million charge in the second quarter in relation to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of its robo-adviser platform. The compliance inquiry is in relation to past disclosures around the firm’s Schwab Intelligent Portfolios product. On July 6, 2021, in late morning trading, Charles Schwab stock was trading down over 2% following this news.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing.

