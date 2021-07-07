Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (: YMM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On or about June 22, 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million American Depositary Shares in relation to its initial public offering at $19 per share, raising nearly $1.6 billion in new capital in the process. FTA reported on July 5, 2021 that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that “FTA’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps . . . are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.” During intraday trading on July 6, 2021, FTA’s ADS price fell as much as $3.27 per share, or 17.19%, on this news, to as low as $15.75 per share, which is below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors further.

