AMPD Ventures Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AMPD Ventures Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", CSE:AMPD; OTCQB:AMPDF; FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is proud to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB").

AMPD commenced trading on the OTCQB on July 1, 2021, under the symbol &ldquo;AMPDF.&rdquo; The Company will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'AMPD' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2Q0".

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions for next-generation applications including cutting-edge digital content creation, big data analysis and visualization, artificial intelligence, and high-level academic research.

"Trading on the OTCQB is another great milestone for AMPD. It provides us with greater visibility across a broader investment community, which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors," stated Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD, "I am excited for these new investors to learn about the potential advantages of AMPD's High-Performance-Computing-at-the-Edge approach which meets the needs for the latest and greatest cutting-edge applications."

About AMPD Ventures Inc.
AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization. Additional information about us is available on SEDAR and our website at http://ampd.tech.

For further information please contact AMPD Investor Relations:
Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3
[email protected]
http://www.ampd.tech

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown
CEO & Director
AMPD Ventures Inc.
Tel: 604-332-3329

Cautionary Statement
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'targets', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'an opportunity exists', 'is positioned', 'estimates', 'intends', 'assumes', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate' or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might', 'will' or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by AMPD as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect AMPD; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and AMPD expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

All forward looking statements and information contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653263/AMPD-Ventures-Announces-Commencement-of-Trading-on-the-OTCQB-Venture-Market

img.ashx?id=653263

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment