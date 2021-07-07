Logo
Accelerated Cloud-First Strategy Drives 79% Rating for Global Cybersecurity Channel

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Trend Micro Retains Leadership Position in Canalys Global Cybersecurity Channel Matrix

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 6, 2021

DALLAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it has been named a "Champion" in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix for the second year in a row. Following a major partner program refresh, the company saw extraordinary improvements in its channel program, with a 79% rating in its vendor benchmark.

To read more about the final vendor rankings, please visit: https://www.candefero.com/content/preview.php?id=17546.

"Trend Micro's Champion status shows the strength of its channel-first strategy and its effective support of partners with different business models," said Matthew Ball, Canalys Chief Analyst. "It has proven to be a leader and partner enabler in key emerging areas, including securing cloud migration and hybrid security via cloud marketplaces."

Canalys upped Trend Micro to second in the quadrant, with top-rated benchmark metrics from partners of "pricing speed and competitiveness" (82%) and "commitment to channel partners" (80%).

Canalys highlighted outstanding progress by Trend Micro in several key areas:

  • By 2020 December, 53% of partners sold SaaS products, of which more than half (30%) moved to a SaaS-only model
  • 28% YoY growth in MSPs via Hello MSP campaign and SOCaaS (Trend Micro Vision One) offering
  • Number of new logo customers from partners is up 9% YoY, with 8% revenue growth
  • Over 25,000 active partners
  • Cloud-first platform strength

"At Trend Micro we know that our cloud leadership is stronger when our partners are part of the ecosystem. That's why we put so much effort into refreshing our program to double down on cloud-first channel businesses," said Louise McEvoy, vice president of U.S. channels for Trend Micro. "We're delighted to have yet another independent analysis of our performance has found so much to praise in Trend Micro's ongoing commitment to these partners."

Announced in April 2021, Trend Micro's major channel program refresh delivers more cloud services resources to partners and rewarded cloud-first successes with additional discounts. "Trend Micro is a leader in securing customer's cloud workloads via partners," said Canalys. "It has simplified procurement and deployment through cloud marketplaces and was the first independent security vendor to enable committed consumption on AWS Marketplace for customers."

More recently, Trend Micro announced a new platform of lead generation services to support partners' continued growth during the pandemic. This included new offerings such as:

  • Partner Mobile App: Launched in October with nearly 1,300 partner downloads byQ1 2021.
  • Marketing Central: A content platform for campaigns that's generated a 55% increase in sales document downloads vs 2019 and around 7,000 sales and marketing content download in 2021 Q1.
  • Demo Cloud / Product Cloud: A cloud-based feature that enables partners to demo Trend Micro solutions and invite customers to conduct trials—a compelling lead generation tool. Partners performed over 20,000 instant demos in 2020 to continue their leads generation during pandemic.
  • Revamped! Partner Portal: Unique partner logins grew 143% in 2020 vs 2019, and 76% in 2021 Q1.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF34448&sd=2021-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerated-cloud-first-strategy-drives-79-rating-for-global-cybersecurity-channel-301326460.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF34448&Transmission_Id=202107061928PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF34448&DateId=20210706
