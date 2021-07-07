Logo
RYB Education, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 7, 2021

BEIJING, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Summary

  • Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 36,890 as of March 31, 2021, compared with 31,251[1] as of March 31, 2020.
  • Net revenues increased by 111.8% to $36.7 million, compared with $17.3 million for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit was $3.4 million, versus gross loss of $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, compared with $26.6 million for the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders[2] of RYB for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million, compared with $25.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $22.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, versus $14.0 million cash used in operating activities for the first quarter of 2020.

First quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 111.8% to $36.7 million, from $17.3 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Service revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 108.7% to $35.1 million, from $16.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a significant increase in tuition fees revenue, as all of the Company's directly operated facilities in China were in normal operation in the first quarter of 2021 whereas those facilities were temporarily closed for most time of the same quarter of 2020 as a result of COVID-19 outbreak. The increase in the number of students enrolled at facilities in both China and Singapore also contributed to a higher tuition fees revenue.

Product revenues for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 208.9% to $1.6 million, from $0.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was due to a significant increase in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network, as the franchisees' facilities have resumed operation.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2021 was $33.3 million, a 15.1% increase from $28.9 million for the same quarter of 2020. Cost of revenues for services for the first quarter of 2021 was $32.6 million, compared with $28.7 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in the direct cost of directly operated facilities after normal operations resumed from previous temporary suspensions due to Covid-19. Cost of products revenues for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.7 million, compared with $0.3 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was generally in line with the increase in products revenues.

Gross Profit/Loss

As a result of the foregoing, gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.4 million, versus gross loss of $11.6 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $5.7 million, compared with $14.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $5.0 million, a decrease of 63.4% from $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $0.4 million, compared with $0.2 million for the same quarter of 2020.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $5.3 million, a 9.2% decrease from $5.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses were $4.6 million, compared with $5.0 million for the same quarter of 2020. The share-based compensation expenses included in G&A expenses were $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The decrease in G&A expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the decrease in staff cost and operational expenses as a result of stringent cost control measures taken in response to COVID-19 outbreak.

Impairment loss on goodwill was nil for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $8.5 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Operating Loss

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.3 million, compared with $26.1 million for the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating loss[3] was $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $25.3 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Net Loss

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.8 million, compared with $26.6 million for the same quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of $0.7 million of share-based compensation expense for the first quarter of 2021, was $1.2 million, compared with $25.8 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the first quarter of 2021 were both $0.06, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of both $0.96, for the same quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[4] of RYB for the first quarter of 2021 were both $0.04, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of both $0.93, for the same quarter of 2020.

EBITDA[5] for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, versus a loss of $24.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA[6] for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.8 million, versus a loss of $24.0 million for the same quarter of 2020.

Operating Cash Flow

Cash generated from operating activities was $22.8 million during the first quarter of 2021, versus $14.0 million used in operating activities during the first quarter of 2020. Thanks to the effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic in China, all of the Company's directly operated facilities resumed operation since September 2020. This has significantly contributed to the operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 since the majority of cash inflow is derived from collection of tuition fees. Moreover, the Company has reduced cash outflow by carrying out stringent cost control measures on discretionary expenditures.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $74.2 million, an increase from $53.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash balance was mainly due to the operating cash inflow of $22.8 million in this quarter as the Company's operations recovered from Covid-19 pandemic.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company's management currently expects net revenues to be between $51.0 million and $52.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 299% to 307%. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company management's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, customer demand and foreign exchange environment, which are all subject to change.

About RYB Education, Inc.

Founded on the core values of "Care" and "Responsibility," "Inspire" and "Innovate," RYB Education, Inc. is a leading early childhood education service provider in China. Since opening its first play-and-learn center in 1998, the Company has grown and flourished with the mission to provide high-quality, individualized and age-appropriate care and education to nurture and inspire each child for his or her betterment in life. During its over two decades operating history, the Company has built "RYB" into a well-recognized education brand and helped bring about many new educational practices in China's early childhood education industry. RYB's comprehensive early childhood education solutions meet the needs of children from infancy to 6 years old through structured courses at kindergartens and play-and-learn centers, as well as at-home educational products and services.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.

EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest; and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest.

We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income from operations and net income. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's brand recognition and market reputation; student enrollment in the Company's teaching facilities; the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's early childhood education market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese early childhood education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
RYB Education, Inc.
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]


[1] The number of students enrolled as of March 31, 2020 refers to the number of students enrolled before the temporary closure of the Company's facilities in China due to COVID-19 and the number of students enrolled in our facilities in Singapore as at March 31, 2020. Our facilities in Singapore remained open as at March 31, 2020.

[2] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

[3] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

[4] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non- GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes in redeemable non-controlling interest. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

[5] EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non- GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

[6] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expenses, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non- GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of


March 31,

2021

December 31,
2020

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

74,167

53,454

Accounts receivable, net

2,080

1,844

Inventories

6,120

5,773

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,400

8,927

Loan receivables

229

107

Total current assets

90,996

70,105




Non-current assets:



Restricted cash

943

1,127

Property, plant and equipment, net

46,376

47,638

Goodwill

46,018

46,147

Intangible assets, net

13,550

14,179

Long-term investment

215

217

Deferred tax assets

21,545

21,168

Other non-current assets

12,808

14,438

Operating lease right-of-use assets

80,253

87,472

Total assets

312,704

302,491




Liabilities



Current liabilities:



Prepayments from customers, current portion

4,171

4,145

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

56,684

54,406

Income tax payable

18,939

18,592

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

15,495

16,856

Deferred revenue, current portion

52,000

34,351

Long-term debt, current portion

-

7

Total current liabilities

147,289

128,357




Non-current liabilities:



Prepayments from customers, non-current portion

3,455

4,024

Deferred revenue, non-current portion

1,118

1,726

Other non-current liabilities

12,116

12,519

Deferred income tax liabilities

2,239

1,890

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

70,029

76,308

Total liabilities

236,246

224,824




Mezzanine equity



Redeemable non-controlling interests

10,237

9,988




Equity



Ordinary shares

29

29

Treasury stock

(10,101)

(10,321)

Additional paid-in capital

141,528

141,094

Statutory reserve

4,652

4,652

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/ income

(1,474)

(1,468)

Accumulated deficit

(73,677)

(71,837)

Total RYB Education, Inc. shareholders' equity

60,957

62,149

Non-controlling interest

5,264

5,530

Total equity

66,221

67,679

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total equity

312,704

302,491


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Net revenues:



Services

35,051

16,792

Products

1,628

527

Total net revenues

36,679

17,319

Cost of revenues:



Services

32,574

28,655

Products

692

256

Total cost of revenues

33,266

28,911

Gross profit (loss)

3,413

(11,592)




Operating expenses



Selling expenses

392

232

General and administrative expenses

5,278

5,811

Impairment loss on goodwill

-

8,454

Total operating expenses

5,670

14,497




Operating loss

(2,257)

(26,089)

Interest income

66

49

Government subsidy income

1,059

145

Loss before income taxes

(1,132)

(25,895)

Less: Income tax expense

581

4,222




Loss before loss in equity method investments

(1,713)

(30,117)

Loss from equity method investments

(1)

(1,893)




Net loss

(1,714)

(32,010)

Less: Net income(loss) attributable to non

-controlling interest

126

(5,393)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

of RYB

(1,840)

(26,617)




Net loss per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.



Basic

(0.06)

(0.96)

Diluted

(0.06)

(0.96)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary
shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. (Note 1)



Basic

(0.06)

(0.96)

Diluted

(0.06)

(0.96)

Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss
per ordinary share



Basic

28,376,967

27,681,509

Diluted

28,376,967

27,681,509

Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)




Three Months Ended

March 31,


2021

2020

Net loss

(1,714)

(32,010)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:



Change in cumulative foreign currency translation
adjustments

(224)

(1,509)

Total comprehensive loss

(1,938)

(33,519)

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-
controlling interest

(94)

(5,884)

Comprehensive loss attributable to RYB
Education, Inc.

(1,844)

(27,635)


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP and non-GAAP results

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)


Three Months Ended

March 31,


2021

2020




Operating loss

(2,257)

(26,089)

Share-based compensation expenses

655

800

Adjusted operating loss

(1,602)

(25,289)




Net loss attributable to RYB

(1,840)

(26,617)

Share-based compensation expenses

655

800

Adjusted net loss attributable to RYB

(1,185)

(25,817)




Net loss

(1,714)

(32,010)

Add: Income tax expense

581

4,222

Depreciation and amortization

4,264

3,036

EBITDA

3,131

(24,752)

Share-based compensation expenses

655

800

Adjusted EBITDA

3,786

(23,952)




Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary
shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. - Basic (Note1)

(0.06)

(0.96)

Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary
shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. - Diluted (Note1)

(0.06)

(0.96)




Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary
shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. - Basic (Note1)

(0.04)

(0.93)

Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary
shareholders of RYB Education, Inc. - Diluted (Note1)

(0.04)

(0.93)




Weighted average shares used in calculating
basic net loss/adjusted net loss per ADS(Note1)

28,376,967

27,681,509

Weighted average shares used in calculating
diluted net loss/adjusted net loss per ADS(Note1)

28,376,967

27,681,509

Adjusted net loss per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.- Basic

(0.04)

(0.93)

Adjusted net loss per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders of RYB Education, Inc.- Diluted

(0.04)

(0.93)




Note 1：Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

favicon.png?sn=CN33846&sd=2021-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryb-education-inc-reports-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301326201.html

SOURCE RYB Education, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN33846&Transmission_Id=202107061900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN33846&DateId=20210706
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

