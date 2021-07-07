JC Data Solutions and TerraData.ai Announce Closing of Combination

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JC Data Solutions and TerraData.ai Announce Closing of Combination

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: JCDS) and TerraData.ai today announced that Terradata.ai has closed its acquisition of JCDS via an all cash merger.

MineralAnswers_Logo.jpg

At the effective time of the merger, each share of JCDS common stock was converted into the right to receive $0.0012 in cash.

As a result of the completion of the merger, shares of JCDS will no longer be listed on the OTC markets and JCDS is a private, wholly owned subsidiary of TerraData.ai.

About JC Data Solutions

JC Data solutions has been a leader in the funds and document distribution industry. Their premier service, Payment Manager, has saved Oil & Gas companies thousands and thousands of dollars - all while improving and streamlining their funds distribution process.

About TerraData.ai

Mineral Answers, Inc. (DBA TerraData.ai) is a technology company focused on aggregating real property information to provide models, insights and highly configurable visualizations, specializing in real property, oil and gas and alternative energy information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are those that use terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "intend," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors.

The Company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ materially from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company related to the Merger Agreement; the inability to complete the transaction due to the failure to obtain the required vote or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the transaction, including the receipt of all regulatory approvals related to the transaction; the disruption of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to the transaction; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on the Company's relationships with its customers, operating results and business generally; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The statements made herein are made as of the date of this disclosure and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=DA34502&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jc-data-solutions-and-terradataai-announce-closing-of-combination-301326480.html

SOURCE Mineral Answers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA34502&Transmission_Id=202107062044PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA34502&DateId=20210706
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment