Viasat Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Viasat (NAS:VSAT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $48 per share and the market cap of $3.5 billion, Viasat stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Viasat is shown in the chart below.

Because Viasat is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 7.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Viasat has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Viasat at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Viasat is poor. This is the debt and cash of Viasat over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Viasat has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.3 billion and earnings of $0.037 a share. Its operating margin is 2.58%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Viasat is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Viasat over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Viasat is 7.3%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 37.1%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Viasat’s ROIC was 0.81, while its WACC came in at 7.24. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Viasat is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Viasat (NAS:VSAT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 87% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Viasat stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.