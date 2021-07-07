Elekta optimizes treatment times for cancer patients via proactive service innovation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Elekta optimizes treatment times for cancer patients via proactive service innovation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Elekta in the forefront of service innovation through first radiotherapy system availability patent

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last several years, Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) has invested substantially in digitized service solutions to keep critical treatment machines up and running at cancer clinics, thereby ensuring that patients receive timely radiotherapy. Among these solutions is the remote exchange of technical system data between Elekta remote service centers and linear accelerators installed at hospitals worldwide.

Using Elekta IntelliMax® real-time, remote system data monitoring, Elekta keeps a watchful eye on more than 80 percent of the company's linear accelerators installed around the world. IntelliMax constantly tracks these systems' functionality and technical status to ensure timely prevention or repair of issues. Elekta recently received its first patent for an IntelliMax capability that can help radiotherapy departments preserve the functionality of a crucial component of the technology used to treat patients.

Service innovation supports Access 2025 strategy

"Innovations such as IntelliMax are in harmony with our overall service strategy," says Paul Bergström, Executive Vice President, Global Service. "As our technology advances, it is critical to ensure its serviceability and maintenance progresses. Elekta is changing the equipment service paradigm – rather than responding reactively, our service model is centered on our strategy of lifelong partnership with our customers, proactively ensuring treatment systems are available when needed. Through IntelliMax, we can attend to systems during hours when it's convenient to our customers and, through this, create increased access for patients."

IntelliMax enables remote as well as onsite proactive system maintenance. In 2020, IntelliMax ensured that more than 200,000 patient treatment slots could continue without interruption.

"This patent for Elekta service is a fantastic milestone on our digitalization journey," adds Paul Bergström. "It is the first of several pending patent applications focused on improving the serviceability of our solutions. We are going to improve the 'predictability-to-treat' for customers – in other words, giving them the certainty that the treatment system is available for clinical use if and when they need it for life-saving, life-prolonging cancer treatments."

Learn more about IntelliMax at elekta.com/IntelliMax.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Thorsson, Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Director, Media Relations

Tel: +1 770-670-2524, e-mail: [email protected]

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-optimizes-treatment-times-for-cancer-patients-via-proactive-service-innovation,c3380773

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3380773/1441657.pdf

IntelliMax flight tube patent_final

favicon.png?sn=IO34776&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elekta-optimizes-treatment-times-for-cancer-patients-via-proactive-service-innovation-301326624.html

SOURCE Elekta

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO34776&Transmission_Id=202107070156PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO34776&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment