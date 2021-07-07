Rio Tinto appoints new Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rio Tinto appoints new Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rio Tinto has appointed Isabelle Deschamps to succeed Barbara Levi as Chief Legal Officer & External Affairs. Isabelle, who is currently General Counsel of AkzoNobel and a member of the Executive Committee, will join Rio Tinto on 25 October 2021.

Isabelle, a dual Canadian and UK citizen, has over 20 years’ experience in various senior legal roles across Europe and Canada. She joined AkzoNobel in 2018 as Group General Counsel, where she is responsible for all legal, integrity & compliance and intellectual property management, as well as company secretary. She was a driving force behind the Diversity & Inclusion programme.

Before joining AkzoNobel, Isabelle spent six years at Unilever in the UK and in The Netherlands where she had accountability for legal and compliance for its European businesses and its Food & Refreshment division worldwide. Prior to that she led the legal and compliance activities for the Personal Care business whilst also managing the global Intellectual Property group and spearheading legal support to e-commerce, digital and privacy.

Isabelle joined Unilever from Nestlé, where she held various positions in Switzerland and globally. She started her career at a Canadian law firm in Montreal and is admitted to the England and Wales Law Society and to the Quebec (Canada) Bar.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said "Isabelle brings a wealth and diversity of legal experience having worked in various senior legal roles for a number of large multinational companies. I am delighted to welcome her to Rio Tinto and look forward to having her join the executive team and lead our legal, compliance and external affairs teams.”

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005875r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005875/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment