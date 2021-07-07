PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract to make improvements to an existing corporate campus in Long Island, New York, USA, worth USD 248M, about SEK 2.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2021.

Work began in June 2021 and is slated for completion in February 2026.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and project development companies in U.S., specialized in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 66 billion in 2020 and had about 7,600 employees in its operations.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Brittany Felteau, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 857 350 0278

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-improves-corporate-campus-in-new-york--usa--for-usd-248m--about-sek-2-1-billion,c3381020

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3381020/1441843.pdf 20210707 US corporate campus

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-improves-corporate-campus-in-new-york-usa-for-usd-248m-about-sek-2-1-billion-301326636.html

SOURCE Skanska