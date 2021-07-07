BioCopy AG and Immatics enter into a collaboration to characterize T cell receptor - peptide-HLA interactions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BioCopy AG and Immatics enter into a collaboration to characterize T cell receptor - peptide-HLA interactions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BASEL, Switzerland and TÜBINGEN, Germany, July 7, 2021

BASEL, Switzerland and TÜBINGEN, Germany, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCopy AG announces a collaboration with Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) "Immatics" in the field of characterization of T cell receptors (TCRs). T cell receptors and their interactions with peptide-HLA complexes (human leukocyte antigen) play a crucial role for the human immune system in the recognition of tumors, among other things.

BioCopy_Logo.jpg

Cancer represents one of the most frequent causes of death and thus one of the greatest challenges of modern medicine. Therefore, it is not only necessary but crucial to develop advanced therapies. For this reason, BioCopy has developed an innovative technology that enables high-throughput screening of T cell receptors for binding to a wide variety of peptide-HLA complexes. With this technology BioCopy is contributing a safety screening for novel TCR-based cancer cell therapies.

The extension of BioCopy's highly innovative screening platform to provide insight into T cell responses in addition to B-cell responses is a valuable milestone for BioCopy. During the last months, BioCopy has been working to develop this globally unique screening, and a patent application has already been filed on the technology. The goal of this collaboration is to enable the characterization of more than 5,000 different TCR-peptide-HLA interactions simultaneously. This ultra-high-throughput approach could significantly accelerate the development of T cell based cancer therapies by facilitating large pre-clinical safety screenings.

Rainer Böhm, Member of the Board of Directors of BioCopy comments: "With its newly patented technology for T cell therapies, BioCopy completes its innovative molecular-interaction screening platform and is one of only a few companies in the world to support targeted therapy development via both pathways of the immune response (B- and T cell response). With its innovative technology platform, BioCopy addresses two booming billion-dollar markets - infectious diseases and oncology."

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets. The BioCopy technology will be implemented as part of Immatics' XCEPTOR® platform, which delivers highly specific TCRs for the development of Adoptive Cell Therapies and TCR Bispecifics.

"Making sure that our TCRs do not cross-react with other tissues than the targeted cancer is very important in the development of our TCR-based immunotherapies", says Dominik Maurer, Vice President and Global Head of Immunology at Immatics. "BioCopy's screening platform and expertise has produced promising early results. We are looking forward to combining their screening platform with our XCEPTOR® platform to further advance our pre-clinical product candidates and deliver the power of T cells to cancer patients."

About BioCopy:

BioCopy AG is a young biotech startup with headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and a research facility in Emmendingen, Germany. BioCopy's patented technology portfolio enables a unique label-free measurement of molecular interactions, applied for diagnostics, vaccines, lead and hit screening and was now expanded also to HLA and TCR screening.

BioCopy's award winning team of more than 20 experts in the field of biology, physics, engineering, microsystems technology and economics is complemented by renowned board members. Especially Rainer Boehm (ex-interim CEO and Chief Commercial and Medical Affairs Officer Novartis Pharma), Prof. Dr. Alexander von Gabain (co-founder of Intercell AG, now Valneva SE), and Pascal Brenneisen (ex-CEO Novartis Switzerland).

Contact International:
Manfred Claassens, Presse BioCopy; +49 162 264 44 61; [email protected]

Contact Switzerland:
Barbara Ryter, Presse BioCopy; +41 43 501 33 06; [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN33529&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocopy-ag-and-immatics-enter-into-a-collaboration-to-characterize-t-cell-receptor--peptide-hla-interactions-301326020.html

SOURCE BioCopy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN33529&Transmission_Id=202107070300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN33529&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment