Clarivate Launches New Web of Science to Accelerate the Pace of Research and Discovery

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today unveiled significant enhancements to the Web of Science™ offering researchers a highly dynamic, personal and indispensable research assistant through a host of new features and a redesigned user interface.

The Web of Science is the world's most trusted publisher-independent global citation database, home to an unrivalled breadth of world-class research literature linked to a rigorously selected core of journals. It enables the global research community to track ideas across disciplines and time from almost 1.9 billion cited references from over 171 million records.

The new Web of Science simplifies how the index's world-class data and analytics are presented, accessed and used, allowing for a smooth and intuitive user experience. The new features include:

The Web of Science Author Impact Beamplots – A new visualization tool that showcases the range of a researcher's publication and citation impact in a single data exhibit. Any researcher with publications in the Web of Science Core Collection™ can examine their own beamplot, providing contextual insights around their personal research performance to better support responsible research evaluation.

– A new visualization tool that showcases the range of a researcher's publication and citation impact in a single data exhibit. Any researcher with publications in the Web of Science Core Collection™ can examine their own beamplot, providing contextual insights around their personal research performance to better support responsible research evaluation. Enriched Cited References (Beta) – Selected journals now feature a new visualization tool which helps researchers navigate cited references by time, proximity, location and number of citations. This additional context around citation showcases the author's intent and helps to gauge overall impact.

– Selected journals now feature a new visualization tool which helps researchers navigate cited references by time, proximity, location and number of citations. This additional context around citation showcases the author's intent and helps to gauge overall impact. Funding data – Every publication linked to a funded project now features additional information such as Award Date, Total Award Amount, Primary Investigator and more. The funding details are captured directly from online grant repositories hosted by funding agencies from a wide range of funding bodies and support more comprehensive research assessment.

– Every publication linked to a funded project now features additional information such as Award Date, Total Award Amount, Primary Investigator and more. The funding details are captured directly from online grant repositories hosted by funding agencies from a wide range of funding bodies and support more comprehensive research assessment. Patent to article citations – Researchers now have a simplified view of patent families in a single table and 50% more patent-to-article citation links when querying the Derwent Innovations Index™ from the Web of Science. Clearly displaying the links between research and patents helps researchers demonstrate impact and aids discovery of specific research linking to patents.

– Researchers now have a simplified view of patent families in a single table and 50% more patent-to-article citation links when querying the Derwent Innovations Index™ from the Web of Science. Clearly displaying the links between research and patents helps researchers demonstrate impact and aids discovery of specific research linking to patents. Share a search query – It is now possible to copy a search query in the Web of Science, making it easier to share searches directly with other researchers and supporting collaboration.

– It is now possible to copy a search query in the Web of Science, making it easier to share searches directly with other researchers and supporting collaboration. Advanced search workflow – Now includes a query builder that re-uses the search history to make precision searching easier and faster for all users.

– Now includes a query builder that re-uses the search history to make precision searching easier and faster for all users. Export Citation Report – Streamlined data export workflow so users may export up to 1,000 records at one time, saving them time and simplifying complex data pulling.

– Streamlined data export workflow so users may export up to 1,000 records at one time, saving them time and simplifying complex data pulling. Export into RIS reference format – Users can now export into the RIS reference format from the Web of Science Core Collection, into EndNote™ and many other bibliographic management tools, providing more choice for researchers.

– Users can now export into the RIS reference format from the Web of Science Core Collection, into EndNote™ and many other bibliographic management tools, providing more choice for researchers. Article recommendations – A new feature to encourage serendipitous discovery, helping researchers uncover papers that they might not have found with their search strategy.

The new Web of Science is also designed to support a range of future developments, including personalized home pages, author alerts and article-level metrics. It works in tandem with My Research Assistant, the mobile application that enables scientific researchers to easily search, save and share Web of Science publication records using their mobile devices. The app ensures researchers can stay informed of the latest research developments within their personal and professional fields of interest, with the ability to search and save research publication records, create reading lists and curate a personalized feed that reflects their chosen topics of interest – wherever they might be.

Keith Collier, Senior Vice President of Product, Science at Clarivate said: "The new Web of Science enables the research community to turn great ideas into real world outcomes. We have invested in advanced resources and tools designed to accelerate the pace of discovery and improve the researcher experience to create the most powerful Web of Science yet – intuitively delivering what researchers need, when they need it, wherever they are."

Clarivate has sought extensive feedback from customers in building the new Web of Science, which has been available for preview since November 2020. The application now offers researchers a more responsive and personalized user experience through improved search capabilities, faster page loads, greater accessibility for the visually or physically impaired, and more responsive design for mobile viewing.

Read more about the transformation of the new Web of Science into a dynamic and highly personal research intelligence solution on our blog.

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

