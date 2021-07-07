Clarivate Launches New Web of Science to Accelerate the Pace of Research and Discovery

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clarivate Launches New Web of Science to Accelerate the Pace of Research and Discovery

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Highly dynamic, personal research intelligence solution intuitively delivers content whenever it is needed

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 7, 2021

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today unveiled significant enhancements to the Web of Science™ offering researchers a highly dynamic, personal and indispensable research assistant through a host of new features and a redesigned user interface.

Clarivate_Logo.jpg

The Web of Science is the world's most trusted publisher-independent global citation database, home to an unrivalled breadth of world-class research literature linked to a rigorously selected core of journals. It enables the global research community to track ideas across disciplines and time from almost 1.9 billion cited references from over 171 million records.

The new Web of Science simplifies how the index's world-class data and analytics are presented, accessed and used, allowing for a smooth and intuitive user experience. The new features include:

  • The Web of Science Author Impact Beamplots – A new visualization tool that showcases the range of a researcher's publication and citation impact in a single data exhibit. Any researcher with publications in the Web of Science Core Collection™ can examine their own beamplot, providing contextual insights around their personal research performance to better support responsible research evaluation.
  • Enriched Cited References (Beta) – Selected journals now feature a new visualization tool which helps researchers navigate cited references by time, proximity, location and number of citations. This additional context around citation showcases the author's intent and helps to gauge overall impact.
  • Funding data – Every publication linked to a funded project now features additional information such as Award Date, Total Award Amount, Primary Investigator and more. The funding details are captured directly from online grant repositories hosted by funding agencies from a wide range of funding bodies and support more comprehensive research assessment.
  • Patent to article citations – Researchers now have a simplified view of patent families in a single table and 50% more patent-to-article citation links when querying the Derwent Innovations Index™ from the Web of Science. Clearly displaying the links between research and patents helps researchers demonstrate impact and aids discovery of specific research linking to patents.
  • Share a search query – It is now possible to copy a search query in the Web of Science, making it easier to share searches directly with other researchers and supporting collaboration.
  • Advanced search workflow – Now includes a query builder that re-uses the search history to make precision searching easier and faster for all users.
  • Export Citation Report – Streamlined data export workflow so users may export up to 1,000 records at one time, saving them time and simplifying complex data pulling.
  • Export into RIS reference format – Users can now export into the RIS reference format from the Web of Science Core Collection, into EndNote™ and many other bibliographic management tools, providing more choice for researchers.
  • Article recommendations – A new feature to encourage serendipitous discovery, helping researchers uncover papers that they might not have found with their search strategy.

The new Web of Science is also designed to support a range of future developments, including personalized home pages, author alerts and article-level metrics. It works in tandem with My Research Assistant, the mobile application that enables scientific researchers to easily search, save and share Web of Science publication records using their mobile devices. The app ensures researchers can stay informed of the latest research developments within their personal and professional fields of interest, with the ability to search and save research publication records, create reading lists and curate a personalized feed that reflects their chosen topics of interest – wherever they might be.

Keith Collier, Senior Vice President of Product, Science at Clarivate said: "The new Web of Science enables the research community to turn great ideas into real world outcomes. We have invested in advanced resources and tools designed to accelerate the pace of discovery and improve the researcher experience to create the most powerful Web of Science yet – intuitively delivering what researchers need, when they need it, wherever they are."

Clarivate has sought extensive feedback from customers in building the new Web of Science, which has been available for preview since November 2020. The application now offers researchers a more responsive and personalized user experience through improved search capabilities, faster page loads, greater accessibility for the visually or physically impaired, and more responsive design for mobile viewing.

Read more about the transformation of the new Web of Science into a dynamic and highly personal research intelligence solution on our blog.

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact
Rebecca Krahenbuhl
External Communications Manager, Science
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL34049&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-launches-new-web-of-science-to-accelerate-the-pace-of-research-and-discovery-301326481.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL34049&Transmission_Id=202107070311PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL34049&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment