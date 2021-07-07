Epson Expands Media Offerings with Labels for the ColorWorks CW-C6000A, CW-C6000P, C7500, and C7500G Printers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Epson Expands Media Offerings with Labels for the ColorWorks CW-C6000A, CW-C6000P, C7500, and C7500G Printers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Epson Label Media Delivers High Performance, Reliable, Durable Labels Thoroughly Tested on Epson's ColorWorks On-Demand Label Printers

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 7, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the need for solutions that consistently deliver both image quality and durability, Epson today announced it is expanding its media offering to include labels for its popular ColorWorks® on-demand color label printers – the ColorWorks C6000 and C7500-Series. Epson's three media offerings – ColorWorks Durable Matte Synthetic Label, ColorWorks High Gloss Label and ColorWorks Premium Matte Label – will give ColorWorks customers access to a complete Epson solution.

Epson_America_Inc_Logo.jpg

"Sourcing and testing label media can take a lot of time and effort, so we wanted to help our customers save time and hassle by offering a known media that works," said Bonny Rindahl, product manager, Commercial Labels, Epson America, Inc. "Thoroughly tested for reliability and longevity with the C6000 and C7500 printers, the ColorWorks media offers photo-quality printing with clear and scannable barcodes, QR codes and more in each print."

Epson media for the ColorWorks C3500, CW-C6000A, CW-C6000P, C7500, and C7500G are available in standard sizes and come in three types:

  • Durable Matte Synthetic Label – Delivers photo-quality color labels on a smooth, white surface that can handle extreme conditions. The permanent acrylic adhesive works on a variety of surfaces, including drums and plastic containers. BS-5609 certified, the labels are resistant to many chemicals and are ideal for GHS chemical labels, pharmaceutical labels, medical device labels, laboratory labels, product labels requiring water or chemical resistance and more.
  • High Gloss Label – Delivers photo-quality, premium color labels on a bright white glossy surface. Ideal for high-quality product labels, box labels for consumer products, and more.
  • Premium Matte Label – Delivers photo-quality, premium color labels on a smooth, matte white surface. Labels are fast-drying and images are resistant to smearing, fading, water and scratches. Ideal for barcode labels, pharmaceutical labels, shipping labels, and more.

Availability
Epson ColorWorks labels are available through Epson's vast network of authorized partners. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA32100&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-expands-media-offerings-with-labels-for-the-colorworks-cw-c6000a-cw-c6000p-c7500-and-c7500g-printers-301325339.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA32100&Transmission_Id=202107070315PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA32100&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment