BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with BT, a leading provider of global communications services and solutions. BT first became a Box customer in 2019 and has since implemented Box as its secure platform to power intelligent, workflow-driven content management at its Global unit, which serves multinational organisations globally.

“We’re focused on further digitising and automating our processes to deliver standout customer experiences,” said Chet Patel, Managing Director, Commercial, Global BT. “Box has played an important part in this process. It has simplified information access and enabled seamless, secure content collaboration across our global sales journey.”

“BT has led the world in telecommunication innovation, consistently developing and deploying technology focused on the customer experience,” said Sebastien Marotte, President of EMEA, Box. “We’re thrilled Box can be part of BT’s transformation journey, powering its complete content lifecycle in a single platform.”

BT uses Box to:

Easily organize, manage, and distribute digital assets including marketing, solution design and insights through the use of content hubs in Box.

Provide a fully integrated content experience with Salesforce from beginning to end of the customer lifecycle. Box folders and content are automatically created against the opportunity, enabling content from the sales journey to be seamlessly shared between Salesforce, Box, and BT’s sales and marketing teams.

Engage in simple and secure collaboration with external agencies and customer forums.

Box enables the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today’s announcement, BT publicly joins a growing list of leading global organisations leveraging Box to power new ways of working, including the Metropolitan+Police+Service+of+London, U.S.+Air+Force, and AstraZeneca.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

