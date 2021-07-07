Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Sports Media Platform Dongqiudi to Deliver Real-time Sports Information

SHENZHEN, China, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Dongqiudi, a leading sports media company which operates a sports news App in China. Aurora Mobile will leverage its AI-driven technology to help Dongqiudi deliver timely and accurate information on live football matches. During the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, Dongqiudi became a major channel for fans to access real-time information about goals, scores and substitutions for each match as the rivalries between major football teams attracted worldwide attention.



Real-time content dominates user experience for Dongqiudi users

Since its launch on December 5, 2013, Dongqiudi has dominated the sports information scene in the face of fierce competition from traditional sports portals such as Sina and NetEase, and popular vertical media like Hupu and Zhibo8. At the same time, more media outlets entered into the booming sports information sector one after another. Dongqiudi gained popularity among fans with its comprehensive and in-depth content and seamless user experience, which easily stand out from the competition.

In terms of daily sports content, sports fans had increasing difficulties searching for sports news due to fragmented media information. To address these issues, Dongqiudi broadcasts streamlined information, concise reports, in-depth topics, and comprehensive data through its highly interactive community channels. Dongqiudi’s short, direct and comprehensive coverage has been a hit with sports fans since its beginning. Another important part of Dongqiudi’s continued success is user experience. Compared with other news categories, sports content is usually event driven and requires even faster, time sensitive updates. Through the collaboration, Aurora Mobile will leverage its AI-driven technology to help Dongqiudi deliver stable and timely sports information with JPush, its machine learning-based push notification services.

As an early developer of mobile push notifications for Android devices, JPush supports functions such as multi-channel delivery of notifications, intelligent user grouping, rich data monitoring, and trace-free message withdrawal. Aurora Mobile has a proven architecture that can host tens of billions of daily visitors on access frameworks accumulated over the years. The Company continues to help developers reach a more engaged user base, and at the same time has expanded the channel for custom messages to multiple mobile service providers, which has effectively improved the message delivery experience. The well-designed mobile capabilities of JPush continues to deliver timely and stable push notifications for the Dongqiudi App, installed on different manufacturers’ mobile phone brands.

Aurora Mobile focuses on users’ needs and increases customer value for Dongqiudi

The technology head at Dongqiudi commented, “Since our establishment, we have been working with Aurora Mobile as our chosen partner. They have helped us scale our user fanbase from tens of thousands to millions of users. Aurora Mobile has consistently delivered high-quality and reliable services, especially during major football events such as the World Cup and UEFA Euro, when our platform had to handle huge peak traffic. We have built great synergy between our companies over the years and we look forward to strengthening this close partnership going forward.”

The head of JPush business at Aurora Mobile commented, “Dongqiudi is the leading sports information platform in China. We believe this partnership between two strong players in our respective fields will greatly contribute to the development of China’s sports industry. As our information network capabilities increase, we will continue to leverage our extensive experience with developer services to focus on the needs of mobile developers, improve product iterations, and help more customers increase operational efficiency.”

Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile development service provider in China. For almost a decade, Aurora Mobile has focused on meeting the needs of developers and has launched a series of products to help them to improve operational efficiency, drive business growth and monetize services. As of March 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits to over 1.73 million APPs. The Company also launched a Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”) recently, which has integrated seven major messaging channels namely mobile Apps, WeChat official accounts, WeChat mini-programs, Short Message Service (“SMS”), emails, Fuwu Alipay and DingTalk, and enables enterprise users to reach their target customers more efficiently through one integrated messaging platform.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SaaS-model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For general inquiry, please contact:



Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: [email protected]



Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]



In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]