Check Point Software Technologies Expands its Unified Cloud Native Platform to Support Alibaba Cloud

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure while maintaining continuous compliance

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announces that it is extending its multi-cloud support through the integration of Check Point CloudGuard with Alibaba Cloud, the digital intelligence and technology backbone of Alibaba Group and a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Alibaba Cloud’s customers will benefit from enhanced cloud network security and posture management, while other organizations have the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud within their multi-cloud environments.

According to Gartner, 81% of organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy to give them the freedom to use the best possible cloud for each workload. When looking to maximize security within such an environment, organizations require visibility and ease of management. Through the integration, organizations will benefit from advanced security and visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure, including assets and workloads, while maintaining continuous compliance thanks to the ability to:

  • Deploy advanced security capabilities including firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), application control, Internet Protocol Security Virtual Private Network (IPsec VPN), antivirus, threat prevention, anti-bot, and more.
  • Gain visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure with a fully unified, integrated cloud native solution.
  • Achieve and maintain compliance with a robust library of out-of-the-box compliance and governance rulesets, as well as easy customization with Check Point’s Governance Specification Language (GSL) builder.

“Alibaba Cloud is pleased that Check Point Software has expanded its cloud support by integrating with us,” said Hong Choing, Head of Global ISV Ecosystem and Strategic Alliances, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “This collaboration will benefit our customers that are looking for protection across their entire cloud infrastructure, including assets and workloads; it will also provide Check Point customers the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud.”

Check Point CloudGuard Posture Management enables organisations to visualise and assess their cloud security posture across various platforms including Alibaba Cloud, and detect and remediate misconfiguration. Check Point is also extending its existing Check Point CloudGuard Network Security capabilities to include high availability and management for Alibaba Cloud with advanced threat prevention managed by unified security management.

“Check Point CloudGuard offers enterprises unified and automated cloud native security across multi-cloud environments. As more enterprises move to the cloud, many are looking for the best solutions to manage their security and compliance posture across their entire cloud infrastructure. Our support of Alibaba Cloud will enable them to receive advanced security and visibility while maintaining continuous compliance,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management and Product Marketing, Check Point Software Technologies.

Follow Check Point via:
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware
Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its Infinity portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Check Point Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About Alibaba Cloud
Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com) is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. It offers a complete suite of cloud services to customers worldwide, including elastic computing, database, storage, network virtualization services, large-scale computing, security, management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform and IoT services. Alibaba Cloud is China’s leading provider of public cloud services by revenue in 2019, including PaaS and IaaS services, according to IDC. Alibaba Group is the world’s third leading and Asia Pacific’s leading IaaS provider by revenue in 2020 in U.S. dollars, according to Gartner’s April 2021 report.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jacinta Paul
Check Point Software Technologies
[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Kip E. Meintzer
Check Point Software Technologies
[email protected]

