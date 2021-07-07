Logo
Viridian Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOULDER, Colo., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. ( VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will present a company overview at the virtual Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference taking place July 13 – 14, 2021.

Event:Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference
Date:Wednesday, July 14
Presentation Time:9:00 a.m. ET

The webcast information for this event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website and available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for TED, a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles, and eyelids. Viridian is based in Boulder, Colorado, and Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and its programs at https://www.viridiantherapeutics.com/.

Follow us on Twitter @ViridianThera and on LinkedIn.

Viridian Contacts:
Investors:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
[email protected]

Media:
Darby Pearson
Verge Scientific Communications
703-587-0831
[email protected]

