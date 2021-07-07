Logo
180 Life Sciences Expands Scientific Fibrosis Platform with Collagen VI as a Driver and Disease Biomarker in Human Fibrosis Published in the FEBS Journal

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that “Collagen VI as a driver and disease biomarker in human fibrosis” has been published in the FEBS Journal as part of their State-of-the-Art Review series.

Authored by Lynn Williams, Thomas Layton, Nan Yang, Marc Feldmann and Jagdeep Nanchahal, from the University of Oxford the abstract cites:

Fibrosis of visceral organs such as the lungs, heart, kidneys and liver remain a major cause of morbidity and mortality and is also associated with many other disorders, including cancer and metabolic disease. In this review, we focus upon the microfibrillar collagen VI, which is present in the extracellular matrix (ECM) of most tissues. However, expression is elevated in numerous fibrotic conditions, such as idiopathic pulmonary disease (IPF), and chronic liver and kidney diseases. Collagen VI is composed of three subunits α1, α2 and α3, which can be replaced with alternate chains of α4, α5 or α6. The C-terminal globular domain (C5) of collagen VI α3 can be proteolytically cleaved to form a biologically active fragment termed endotrophin, which has been shown to actively drive fibrosis, inflammation and insulin resistance. Tissue biopsies have long been considered the gold standard for diagnosis and monitoring of progression of fibrotic disease. The identification of neoantigens from enzymatically processed collagen chains have revolutionized the biomarker field, allowing rapid diagnosis and evaluation of prognosis of numerous fibrotic conditions, as well as providing valuable clinical trial endpoint determinants. Collagen VI chain fragments such as endotrophin (PRO-C6), C6M and C6Mα3 are emerging as important biomarkers for fibrotic conditions,

These cleavage fragments may be considered as potential therapeutic targets by 180 Life Sciences as it expands its fibrosis portfolio.

The FEBS Journal is a multidisciplinary, non-profit society journal that publishes full-length high-quality papers and expert reviews relevant to the molecular, cellular and biochemical life sciences. The journal is free to publish in and the paper is published as an open access article under the Creative Commons Attribution License.

Collagen VI as a driver and disease biomarker in human fibrosis may be viewed at the following link: https://febs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/febs.16039

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, statements relating to expectations regarding the capitalization, resources, and funding of the Company; expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions; the continued listing of the Company on The NASDAQ Stock Market; the ability of the Company to execute its plans to develop and market new drug products and the timing and costs of these development programs; estimates of the size of the markets for its potential drug products; potential litigation involving the Company or the validity or enforceability of the intellectual property of the Company; global economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; the expectations, development plans and anticipated timelines for the Company's drug candidates, pipeline and programs, including collaborations with third parties; access to additional financing, and the potential lack of such financing; and the Company’s ability to raise funding in the future and the terms of such funding. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, as well as in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus that the Company filed in connection with the recent merger. These reports and filings are available at www.sec.gov. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, including the forward-looking statements included in this press release, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as otherwise provided by law.

Investors:

Jason Assad
Director of IR
180 Life Sciences Corp.
(678) 570-6791

Media Relations:

Russo Partners
David Schull
(212) 845-4271

