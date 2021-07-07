Logo
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann's Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CYCC, CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced that it will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann’s Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference held July 13-14, 2021. Spiro Rombotis, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of Cyclacel’s business followed by an analyst-led fireside chat.

Presentation Information:

Date:Wednesday, July 14
Time:10:30-10:55 am EDT
Location:Virtual; Track 1

Investor registration: click here

The webcast will be archived for 90 days and can be found on the Cyclacel website at www.cyclacel.com.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program CYC140, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of Cyclacel’s product candidates, the conduct and results of future clinical trials, plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials and plans regarding partnering activities. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that product candidates that appeared promising in early research and clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials, trials may have difficulty enrolling, Cyclacel may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risks associated with reliance on collaborative partners for further clinical trials, development and commercialization of product candidates. You are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and other filings we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Company:Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, [email protected]
Investor Relations:LifeSci Advisors, LLC, Irina Koffler, (646) 970-4681, [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 Cyclacel. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel.

