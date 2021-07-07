Conformis, Inc. Announces Settlement of Wright Medical Patent Litigation

BILLERICA, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. ( CFMS, Financial) announced today that it has entered into a settlement with Stryker Corporation (“Stryker”) resolving patent litigation involving Wright Medical Technology, Inc. and Tornier, Inc. (together, “Wright Medical”). Stryker acquired Wright Medical in November 2020.



“We are pleased to have resolved all of the ongoing patent litigation related to the Wright Medical dispute,” said Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The settlement once again highlights the strength and value of our intellectual property, as well as our steadfast commitment to protecting and enforcing it.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Stryker will make a one-time payment to Conformis and be granted a non-exclusive license with respect to certain Conformis patents.

Background

On April 24, 2020, Conformis filed a lawsuit against Wright Medical in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. Conformis’ amended complaint alleged that Wright Medical’s multiple lines of patient-specific shoulder instruments, as well as the implant components used in conjunction with them, infringed certain Conformis patents.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit® Image-to-Implant® technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

