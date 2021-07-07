Logo
FTI Consulting Appoints Digital Forensics and E-Discovery Expert to Grow Technology Segment's Latin American Presence

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

20-Year Industry Leader Antonio Gesteira Joins as Senior Managing Director to Support Increasing Demand for Investigations Expertise in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the addition of Senior Managing Director Antonio Gesteira to the firm’s Technology segment in Brazil. Mr. Gesteira, a forensic technology and e-discovery expert with more than 20 years of industry experience, will join the São Paulo office to establish and grow the Technology segment across the region.

Brazilian corporations and law firms are increasingly seeking local, specialized practitioners for assistance in the face of an increasingly active investigations and e-discovery landscape. Mr. Gesteira will focus on building the Technology segment’s e-discovery and digital forensics solutions in Brazil, as well as growing the local team across crucial areas including data preservation and collection, advanced analytics, document review, investigations, data privacy and information governance.

“Worldwide, our clients are experiencing a tremendous increase in legal and regulatory matters and new data-related risks,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of the Technology segment within FTI Consulting. “In Brazil, clients are bracing for an uptick in investigations against a backdrop of shifting laws. Antonio is an experienced leader who brings a track record of establishing new practice areas and advising clients through their most critical challenges. We welcome him to the team and look forward to his work in expanding our reach and offerings to serve new clients in the region.”

Mr. Gesteira brings significant expertise in leading investigations and e-discovery matters across every phase of the E-Discovery Reference Model (“EDRM”). He has held numerous practice leader roles, and his experience spans more than a decade of senior positions at Big 4 consulting firms. This includes previously serving as Lead Partner, Strategy & Compliance Risk and most recently as the Brazil National Leader, Information Management Services and Head of Forensic 4.0 at Protiviti.

The addition of Mr. Gesteira follows FTI Consulting’s recent appointment of Gustavo Galizzi as a Senior Managing Director in Brazil within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Mr. Gesteira and Mr. Galizzi will work together to grow cross-segment collaboration opportunities and the firm’s expertise in the region.

Mr. Gesteira added, “There is currently a gap in the market in Brazil between the need for complex investigations solutions and the availability of deep digital forensic expertise. FTI Consulting stands out among other providers for our breadth of technology capabilities and global talent. We have a significant opportunity to help clients in this region address the evolving impact of investigations, data privacy laws and regulatory risk. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation to expand our footprint.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ashley Allman
+1.206.369.5209
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3NTkyNSM0Mjg0Mzc4IzIwMjQwOTE=
a4e31aff-dff5-4ccc-8b94-5d3561f63a87

