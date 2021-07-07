Amerigo Reports 100% Renewable-Powered Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF: OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile has received its first annual Renewable Energy Certificate (“REC”), issued by the International REC Standard.



The REC is an Energy Attribute Certificate (“EAC”) under which MVC can reliably claim that the 308,653 MWh it consumed during the period January 1, to December 31, 2020, representing 100% of MVC’s electricity consumption, came from renewable sources.

On January 1, 2020, MVC entered into a long-term power supply agreement that runs to December 31, 2037. Under this contract, all the electricity used at MVC is being supplied from renewable sources.

“We are extremely proud to add this renewable energy supply certification to our ESG credentials,” said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo’s President and CEO. She added, “Chile is currently generating 46.5% of its electricity from renewable sources and the country’s National Energy Policy 2050 has set ambitious goals of meeting 60% of power generation with renewables by 2035 and 70% by 2050. MVC is leading the way in Chile and within the mining industry worldwide through this certification as a 100% renewable-powered operation.”

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

