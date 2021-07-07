Arch Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference, July 13 - 14, 2021

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. ( ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, today announced that it will present at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference, which shall be held July 13-14, 2021.



Chief Executive Officer, Terry Norchi, MD, is scheduled to provide a corporate update and, along with Chief Financial Officer, Mike Abrams, participate in a subsequent question-and-answer period conducted by a Ladenburg Thalmann Senior Biopharmaceuticals Equity Research Analyst. The session will take place via webcast on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 12:00 PM EDT.

You may access & register for the live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/arth/2417765.

After the event, the presentation will be available at: https://ir.archtherapeutics.com/presentations.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's products authorized for commercial marketing are AC5® Advanced Wound System and AC5® Topical Hemostat.1 Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5-G™, AC5-V® and AC5® Surgical Hemostat, among others.2,3

About Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Ladenburg’s investment bank, has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years and offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including proprietary equity research and a fixed-income trading desk.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions, and our ability to establish additional commercialization partnerships and build a critical mass of field sales representatives. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Source: Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Contact

ARTH Investor Relations

Toll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Mike Abrams

Chief Financial Officer

Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Phone: 617-431-2333

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

1 AC5 Advanced Wound System and AC5 Topical Hemostat have received regulatory authorization for commercial marketing as medical devices in the USA and EU, respectively.

2 AC5-G, AC5-V, and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.

3 AC5, AC5-G, AC5-V and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Arch Therapeutics, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.