CN and KCS Emphasize Compelling Case for Pro-Competitive Combination in STB Filing, Now Awaiting Final Ruling on Voting Trust

CN-KCS STB filing meets the unlawful control and public interest tests of the STB



CN and KCS note overwhelming support for voting trust and pro-competitive combination from more than 30 elected officials, including Congressmen Sam Graves and Bennie Thompson

At end of comment period, 1,752 letters of support were filed with the STB, including more than 1,000 letters of support for the voting trust

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR, : CNI) and Kansas City Southern (: KSU) (“KCS”) yesterday made a joint submission to the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) that explains why the STB should approve CN’s voting trust structure, which is a critical step toward full STB review on the merits of the proposed CN-KCS combination. This submission closes the record on the voting trust for the CN-KCS combination, and we await the STB’s decision.

Over 1,750 letters of support have been filed with the STB, including more than 1,000 specifically requesting approval of the proposed voting trust, which is an important component of the CN-KCS combination. The voting trust prevents unlawful and premature control of KCS, allows KCS to maintain independence and protects KCS’ financial health during the STB’s review of the ultimate combination of CN and KCS – all while CN remains financially strong.

The confidence CN and KCS have in the strength of their case is supported by the views of industry experts. Former STB Commissioner and Vice-Chairman William Clyburn, Jr. wrote in a Railway Age op-ed dated June 10 that he believes the CN voting trust addresses “unlawful control” and the “public interest” standard under the new rules, and that as such, the voting trust should be approved.

The proposed combination will establish seamless, single-line service from Canada, through the United States and into Mexico. The end-to-end CN-KCS combination will expand North American trade and power economic prosperity, provide numerous new connections and service options for customers, and deliver many compelling and innovative benefits for ports, employees and communities.

“We are excited about this combination because of its potential to promote competition, growth and more choice for rail customers, port operators, employees, stakeholders and communities. It will also provide significant environmental benefits for North American communities. We are confident that our voting trust meets all the standards set forth by the STB and believe that, after a fair and thorough review by the STB, it should be approved.”

- JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN

“CN is the ideal partner for KCS to power the resurgence of North America’s industrial and agricultural corridors and enhance competition. It is important that the STB approve CN’s voting trust so that the STB can receive the formal merger application and proceed with a full substantive review of the many compelling and innovative pro-competitive benefits this combination will provide for the public.”

- Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, president and chief executive officer of KCS

CN and KCS Address Claims Raised During Comment Period

Proposed Voting Trust Agreement Protects KCS

KCS maintains full independence and ability to execute its planned capital program while in trust

While KCS is in the voting trust, KCS will be managed day-to-day by KCS’ existing management team and board, overseen by an independent trustee with extensive knowledge of KCS. It will retain both full independence and the ability to increase capital investments beyond its planned capital program.

Under the voting trust, the STB has oversight over any divestiture of KCS, if necessary, and CN has committed to the STB that if it is required to divest KCS out of trust, it would instruct the trustee to divest KCS in a way that maintains KCS as an intact entity.

CN and KCS Will Enhance Competition

Commitments provide new options to customers

CN and KCS chose to have their merger reviewed by the STB under the current merger rules knowing that it means the proposal will have to meet a higher standard of “enhanced competition.” The decision was made because customers should have a say and the commitments CN has made can and will enhance competition in many different ways.

CN has committed to divesting the sole area of overlap between the CN and KCS networks – KCS’ 70-mile line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge – thereby making the combination a true end-to-end transaction.

CN and KCS are also committed to preserving access to all major gateways on commercially reasonable terms. This commitment enhances route choice and provides all market participants, railroads and shippers a fair chance to compete.

How this works is that customers enjoying competitive joint line routings with CN or KCS to gateways, in cities such as New Orleans, St. Louis and Kansas City, will continue to have those routings available upon completion of the merger. These customers keep the interline service options they have today and add to those choices new, enhanced single-line service. The gateway commitment is about providing greater choices to customers and it will extend to all major U.S. gateways served by CN and KCS today.

As outlined in the joint filing, CN and KCS have committed to further enhance competition by providing customers with increased pricing transparency. Customers benefit from this transparency because it offers negotiating leverage.

The unparalleled pro-competitive benefits are clear upon a review of the North-South trade routes through the industrial and agricultural corridors in the United States. A map of major routes in the U.S. illustrates the balance of the industry and how a merger would improve competition by allowing CN-KCS to more vigorously compete with larger Class Is and against long-haul trucks for North-South flows of traffic. The map shows that CN-KCS would not alter the competitive balance of the industry and will in fact create new opportunities and increase choice for customers. Importantly, this North-South merger involving two of the three smallest U.S. Class I railroads would, if approved, be only the fifth-largest U.S. Class I.

CN’s Strong Financial Profile Will Drive Growth Through Investments

$250 million already committed for key investments, including in Kansas City area across CN and KCS lines

CN has one of the strongest financial profiles of all the Class I carriers, and it plans to maintain a strong balance sheet and retain an investment grade credit rating throughout the transaction and beyond. It has set forth a plan, including suspending stock repurchases, to pay down rapidly the debt that it will secure to fund a portion of the KCS purchase. The dividend policy during the transaction will not change.

CN has been a sector leader in growth over the past two decades, with targeted investments in its network to add capacity, deploy technology to improve safety and productivity and invest in railcars and locomotives. CN has already committed to investing $250 million in infrastructure across CN and KCS lines. This investment will result in more efficiency, more capacity and more opportunities for employees and communities. The majority of this investment will be utilized to upgrade the newly designated Kansas City Speedway – the line between Kansas City, MO, and Gilman, IL, providing a better, more competitive connection between Kansas City and Chicago – with additional investments in Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, Louisiana and Texas.

Kansas City remains a key location as the site of the combined company’s U.S. headquarters, a major gateway and an additional line to Detroit. KCS’ Shreveport-Kansas City line will be critically important to providing additional CN service to key markets and will not be downgraded or divested. Investments in the route will be made at a similar level or higher in the years after the CN-KCS combination is consummated.

As a larger truly North American continental enterprise with complementary routes and an enhanced platform for revenue growth, capital investment and job creation, CN and KCS are well-positioned to create new growth opportunities for key stakeholders.

Additional information about CN’s pro-competitive combination with KCS is available at www.ConnectedContinent.com. CN’s and KCS’ July 6, 2021 STB filing is also available on this site.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com.

