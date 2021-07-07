Läderach To Open 15 New Premium Chocolate Stores in Simon Properties Across California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Virginia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Läderach To Open 15 New Premium Chocolate Stores in Simon Properties Across California, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Largest Swiss Chocolate Retailer Continues US Retail Expansion to Satisfy Demand of Premium Fresh Chocolate

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Läderach – chocolatier suisse has just announced it has signed lease agreements with Simon to open 15 new premium chocolate stores from coast-to-coast starting in the beginning of August through September. Each store will feature more than 85 varieties of fresh artisanal chocolate directly from Switzerland to be experienced with the five senses (sight, sound, touch, scent, and taste). The stores will also include a dedicated FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate) counter, where chocolate lovers can select multiple varieties of its iconic hand-broken chocolate bark. Because the company controls the entire production and distribution channel, Läderach's product freshness is second-to-none. World Chocolate Master – Elias Läderach leads production and innovation, and all chocolate is made from bean-to-bar in-house, finished by hand, and brought directly to its 100+ stores worldwide.

Laderach_New_Store_.jpg

Largest Swiss Chocolate Retailer - Läderach Continues US Retail Expansion to Satisfy Demand of Premium Fresh Chocolate

"We are proud to expand in the US and bring the joy of our fresh premium Swiss chocolate to Simon properties coast-to-coast. We've had high e-commerce demand of our chocolate for everyday consumption and gifting in these new locations for the past year and can't wait to bring our in-store experience to life there. A chocolate experience that will awaken all five senses because of our passion to deliver the freshest, highest quality chocolate possible," said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America.

"Shoppers love chocolate and we are thrilled to have Läderach – chocolatier suisse join the mix of retailers to enhance our shoppers visit. With over 85 varieties of chocolate directly from Switzerland, Läderach's relentless focus on creating a memorable, in-store chocolate experience is synonymous with our goals for our properties and retail partners," said Miles Sutcliffe, Director of Leasing.

Läderach's 15 new premium chocolate stores in Simon properties include:

Läderach's store openings build upon its retail and e-commerce expansion to satisfy the growing premium chocolate demand that started in November 2019 with its entry into NYC, Toronto and London. In December 2020, Läderach opened its world's largest and 100th store in the world on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Through the end of Q3 2021, Läderach will continue to announce and open 15 additional store locations coast-to-coast. In June, Läderach opened two stores in South Florida, including Miami's Aventura Mall.

About Läderach – chocolatier suisse
Operating since 1962, Läderach – chocolatier suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with 1,000+ employees representing 47 nationalities and over 100 stores worldwide, Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (extra-large tablets of fresh chocolate), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, airy MiniMousses and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

CONTACT: Ryan Bowling
+1 650 245 7945
[email protected]

Laderach_Chocolatier_Suisse_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA34767&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laderach-to-open-15-new-premium-chocolate-stores-in-simon-properties-across-california-florida-massachusetts-new-york-texas-and-virginia-301326881.html

SOURCE Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA34767&Transmission_Id=202107070758PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA34767&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment