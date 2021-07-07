House Of Rohl Unveils Key Interior Design Trends For 2021 And Beyond

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The House of Rohl®, a portfolio of luxury plumbing brands, today announced new insights highlighting the 2021 trends that are here to stay and what's next in the world of home renovation and kitchen and bath design. The new research comes at a time when many Americans are returning to normal routines and re-opening their homes up to family and friends.

While this past year saw people spending more time at home than ever before and utilizing their spaces in multiple ways, House of Rohl unveiled a continued interest in home renovations, in particular kitchens and baths. More than one in three (36%) respondents plan to update their kitchen or bathroom(s) this year or early next year, while 44% with a combined household income of at least $150K plan to update one of these rooms.

New key insights further detail three overarching trends that depict how the past year has transformed the way in which consumers are viewing, using and renovating their homes in the months ahead:

Both Home Entertaining + Relaxation are Key Drivers

Americans are excited to welcome people back into their homes, which is driving the continued interest in renovations. In fact, half of respondents want to renovate their homes with guest entertaining in mind, which can take the form of revamped outdoor spaces, additional seating areas and upgraded furniture. This number increases to 73% for respondents with a combined household income of at least $150K.

At the same time, the return to normal routines is also driving the need for a sanctuary, with 70% of respondents wanting their homes to feel like a calming retreat from the busy world. One way respondents look to further inspire relaxation within the home is through the bathroom - half want their bathrooms to feel like a personal spa.

"We know that many people took time to update their personal spaces while at home this past year, and this new data allows us to further shed light onto the importance of the home sanctuary," said Eveline Simard, principal industrial designer for House of Rohl. "While we look forward to gatherings, we still want to return to that escape. This is true even in the bathroom. At House of Rohl, we craft exquisite collections with relaxation in mind. From our iconic Victoria + Albert® freestanding tubs to our newly released Reflet™ Bath Collection from Riobel®, which was designed to mimic the movement of water, our products effectively create the spa environment at home."

Homeowners Are Willing to Invest in an Elevated Experience

Not only do Americans want to renovate their homes for guests, but 57% of respondents also agreed that spending more time at home has shown them the value of an elevated home experience. Because of this, 1 in 2 said they have identified areas for home improvement, and 47% are willing to spend more money on home renovation than they would have in the past to achieve a lavish home environment.

"As consumers spent time indoors, they have experienced firsthand the importance of the home and are now willing to transform their space to reflect a need for a more stylized residence," said Simard. "The motivation to renovate in this manner, and with a higher budget, likely means we will be seeing consumers choose higher quality materials, enlist the help of an interior designer or opt for luxury brands."

A Lasting Impact on Style

The tumultuous times of the last year have had a lasting impact on style preferences, with a few key microtrends here to stay as many continue to update their homes:

Personalized Style: A majority (58%) of respondents agree that more recently, they want their kitchen and bathrooms to showcase their personal style, and 63% are more likely to select bathroom fixtures if they can personalize them.

Nearly two thirds (61%) of respondents agree that they want to bring more warm and relaxing colors into their spaces to help inspire relaxation. Biophilic Approach to Design: To further strengthen the connection to nature in their homes, nearly half (45%) of respondents stated that they have prioritized bringing outdoor elements into their home spaces.

To further strengthen the connection to nature in their homes, nearly half (45%) of respondents stated that they have prioritized bringing outdoor elements into their home spaces. Chic Sanitization: Fifty-three percent would consider purchasing motion-activated or hands-free faucet options to help reduce the spread of germs, which highlights consumer need for health and wellness properties. This increases to more than three-quarters (76%) for respondents with a combined household income of at least $150K .

"The lasting effects the past year had on interiors will stay with us for the foreseeable future. Notably, consumers are interested in touchless faucets within their homes as we continue to combat germs. Riobel's Trattoria™ and Azure™ Kitchen Faucets are the perfect solve for consumers looking to integrate motion-activated faucets in their kitchen without compromising quality and design," said Simard. "Additionally, the turn to soothing colors throughout the home speaks to the need for relaxation, and spa-like bathrooms are becoming increasingly popular. Victoria + Albert freestanding tubs allow customers to choose from a selection of 194 RAL colors, and the shape of our tubs, which are composed of volcanic limestone, form seamless silhouettes that complement any body shape for the epitome of relaxation."

For more information on House of Rohl's latest plumbing innovations and offerings, visit houseofrohl.com. For additional survey data and trend findings, please email [email protected].

Methodology

House of Rohl conducted its interior design survey between May 25 - May 28, 2021, with a sample of 1,016 U.S. respondents.

About House of Rohl.

The House of Rohl is a portfolio of luxury decorative plumbing brands curated from around the world: Riobel®, Perrin & Rowe®, Shaws®, Victoria + Albert® and ROHL®. Each has a unique story that connects craft, place of origin and specialized techniques that deliver timeless design. Together they bring a richness of heritage, innovation and design to your kitchen and bath. The House of Rohl and its portfolio of brands are part of Fortune Brands' Global Plumbing Group, a division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS).

