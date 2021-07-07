Logo
Five Charlotte Television Stations Launch NEXTGEN TV Broadcasts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEXTGEN TV Delivers Enhanced Broadcast Video and Audio Service, Future Interactive Applications, and the Technology is Upgradeable

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Charlotte, NC, television viewers will get a taste of the future as five local TV stations band together to launch NEXTGEN TV. Delivering more expansive audio and video options, as well as other innovative new capabilities, NEXTGEN TV enables TV stations to better personalize their broadcasts with information and interactive features, making the content more relevant and engaging for viewers.

NEXTGEN_TV_Logo.jpg

NEXTGEN TV adds a whole new dimension to TV viewing with Voice + audio from Dolby, available only on NEXTGEN TV.

"Watching in NEXTGEN TV immerses the viewer in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images, and deeper contrast, making them feel like they're part of the action," explained Paul Curran, EVP, Television at Cox Media Group. "NEXTGEN TV adds a whole new dimension to TV viewing with Voice + audio from Dolby, available only on NEXTGEN TV. Viewers will feel the power of movie theater-quality sound, allowing them to hear every voice clearly and offering uniform volume across different channels."

NEXTGEN TV is a feature built into select new TV models manufactured by LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony, and now widely available to consumers. While features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in local markets, it is designed to be upgradable, enabling a viewer's television set to advance in lock-step with the latest technology.

NEXTGEN TV delivers:

  • Stunning 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video
  • Movie theater-quality sound
  • Added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +
  • Consistent volume across channels
  • Enhanced internet content on demand

"By merging over-the-air TV with the internet, NEXTGEN TV will change the way viewers watch live broadcast television, revolutionizing the interaction between viewers and their home screens," added Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is coordinating NEXTGEN TV station launches. "Because NEXTGEN TV can also be enhanced with internet content, Charlotte area viewers will be able to get the most out of live sports, live news and live events."

Charlotte joins nearly 40 early-adopter cities across the country – from Tampa to Portland and Las Vegas to Virginia Beach – where NEXTGEN TV service is already available. The five local stations launching the new third-generation digital TV broadcast technology are Cox Media Group's WAXN-TV, Cox Media Group's WSOC-TV (ABC), Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s WJZY-TV (FOX), Gray Television's WBTV-TV (CBS), and TEGNA's WCNC-TV (NBC).

As the new standard for broadcast television, consumers can look forward to enhanced television viewing associated with NEXTGEN TV as a complement to streaming platforms. NEXTGEN TV doesn't compete for household bandwidth with over-the-top content, it offers free over-the-air television to elevate a viewer's experience.

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the air or by a cable or satellite company. Antenna viewers can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure full service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action

Charlotte viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide to cities carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV models.

About Cox Media Group:
Cox Media Group (CMG) is an industry-leading media company with dominant brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to diverse audiences in the communities in which it serves. The company's operations primarily include 65 radio stations in 11 markets, 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets and numerous streaming and digital platforms. Cox Media Group's portfolio includes affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable independent stations. Additionally, Cox Media Group operates the National Advertising Platform business of CoxReps; and offers a full suite of local and regional advertising services with Local Solutions. For more information about Cox Media Group and its businesses, please visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

About Nexstar Media Group:
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About TEGNA:
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Pearl TV:
Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 750 TV stations, includes nine of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Meredith Local Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA31420&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-charlotte-television-stations-launch-nextgen-tv-broadcasts-301325114.html

SOURCE Pearl TV

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA31420&Transmission_Id=202107070800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA31420&DateId=20210707
