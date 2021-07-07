Logo
AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 78 Aircraft in the Second Quarter 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced its major business transactions during the second quarter 2021:

  • Signed lease agreements for 51 aircraft, including 13 widebody aircraft and 38 narrowbody aircraft.
  • Purchased 15 aircraft, including 10 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 4 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and 1 Embraer E2.
  • Executed sale transactions for 12 aircraft, including 1 Airbus A330, 5 Boeing 737NGs, 3 Boeing 757s and 3 Boeing 767-300ERs from AerCap's owned portfolio.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to, the Covid-19 pandemic, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

AerCap_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA33821&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aercap-leased-purchased-and-sold-78-aircraft-in-the-second-quarter-2021-301326328.html

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA33821&Transmission_Id=202107070800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA33821&DateId=20210707
