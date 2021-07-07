Accelerate Diagnostics Launches a Fast Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test for Use with Existing ID Systems in the United States

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) today announced the launch of a new IVD configuration of its Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit in the United States. With this launch, the Company now provides two solutions for fast sepsis testing.

The new configuration provides fast antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures and is designed to run on the Accelerate Pheno® system as a flexible solution for laboratories that already have a rapid identification system. This is an important new option for the Company's existing FDA-cleared Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, which already had an ID/AST configuration that provides a fully integrated solution for labs needing both fast identification and fast AST.

The Accelerate Pheno system has been proven to deliver significant improvements in clinical outcomes including time to results, time to optimal therapy, duration of therapy and hospital length of stay.* Last week, the company announced results from a new landmark multicenter study highlighting the real-world clinical benefits of fast phenotypic AST for bloodstream infections across diverse healthcare settings and patient populations.

"This product expansion provides new options for customers to access the proven benefits of our fast susceptibility testing," said Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics. "Overall market feedback has been positive, especially from customers who already have a rapid ID system but who still need fast susceptibilities to support getting patients on the right therapy as soon as possible. Based on the strong interest we are seeing, together with improved customer access, we believe this new AST configuration will drive our sales funnels, Pheno placements and future revenues."

The new AST configuration is also expected to be released in Europe, the Middle East, and Hong Kong later this summer.

* A selection of outcomes data is available at results.axdx.com and a complete database of scientific publications can be found at axdx.com/publications.

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions, and regulatory approvals. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

