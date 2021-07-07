Logo
Fyllo Launches Infused Comscore Audiences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Partnership Combines Fyllo and Comscore's Leading Data Sets to Help Mainstream Marketers Reach Cannabis and CBD Audiences At Scale

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in digital marketing and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries, announced today a data partnership with Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. Fyllo Infused Comscore Audiences combine Fyllo's deterministic, offline cannabis and CBD endemic purchase data with Comscore's demographic and behavioral audience segments. These segments leverage insights from Comscore's massive and modern panels covering digital, mobile, OTT, and TV, giving marketers a new way to reach more progressive audiences across desktop, mobile and connected TV.

Today's cannabis and CBD consumers are natural first-movers who shape markets, bringing new levels of receptivity and responsiveness that brands need. This partnership will allow brands to reach valuable audiences who are heavy gamers, millennial cannabis users and CBD consumers who are premium rental watchers.

"We've known how powerful the cannabis and CBD consumer was since day one, especially in non-endemic, mainstream settings," said Chad Bronstein, CEO and Founder of Fyllo. "Fyllo's partnership with Comscore validates how influential this audience truly is. This new set of enriched audiences enables mainstream marketers access to these critical consumers to drive marketing outcomes and growth."

"As mainstream brands turn their attention to the cannabis market, leveraging the most trusted activation data in the industry is necessary," said Jessica Trainor, VP Programmatic Partnerships at Comscore. "With the combination of Comscore and Fyllo's audiences, advertisers will have the ability to achieve campaign KPIs with confidence and scale."

Fyllo's data set remains the industry's largest and most trusted source of cannabis and CBD purchase data, now available for planning and activation across today's leading Demand Side Platforms, Data Management Platforms, Supply Side Platforms and social platforms.

For more information please visit www.hellofyllo.com and www.comscore.com.

About Fyllo:
The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services built to overcome the complexities of highly regulated industries. We deliver data, media, retail and regulatory solutions that enable organizations to streamline compliance, increase efficiencies, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also seek out Fyllo's Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers.

About Comscore:
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

favicon.png?sn=NY34112&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fyllo-launches-infused-comscore-audiences-301326421.html

SOURCE Fyllo

