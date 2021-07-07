Trulieve Announces Start of Operations in West Virginia

PR Newswire

Trulieve is the first medical cannabis operator to start planting in the state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today that it commenced operations in West Virginia. The Company has begun cultivation at their 100,000 square foot size facility in Huntington, West Virginia.

"West Virginia patients have been waiting on medical cannabis for some time, and we are happy to announce we have planted our first crop," said Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "As we have demonstrated in our home state of Florida, Trulieve is dedicated to providing meaningful access to patients. We look forward to introducing the Trulieve brand in the state, providing patients with the highest quality products to meet their medical needs."

As of June 30, 2021, the state of West Virginia has 2,305 patients enrolled in their medical cannabis program, meeting the deadline for three-year registration. Those who register by September 30th will be eligible for two years, and after October 1st will be eligible for a one-year card. For more information visit http://www.medcanwv.org.

Trulieve is committed to investing in the communities it operates in and is approaching West Virginia with the same high level of integrity, focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and dedication to a variety of quality products. Trulieve is currently hiring for numerous roles in West Virginia. Please visit https://www.trulieve.com/community-outreach/careers to learn more.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

