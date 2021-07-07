Curtis Mathes Comes to Market with New 23W Harvester® Edison Bulb

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Curtis Mathes Comes to Market with New 23W Harvester® Edison Bulb

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., July 7, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. a Curtis Mathes Corporation subsidiary (OTC: CMCZ), has created a 23W Edison-style bulb that is now available for commercial production. The new Harvester® bulb features Curtis Mathes' industry-leading full spectrum color distribution, equipped with supplemental red-light frequencies to accentuate phytochemical expression in flowering plants.

Curtis_Mathes_Logo.jpg

"This particular innovation makes the cultivation of medicinal and food crops more simplistic and affordable for the at-home and commercial grower," said Paul Williams, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Curtis Mathes, "The 23W Harvester® bulb is the ideal tool for sprouting seeds, cloning or micro scale cultivation".

"The new 23W Harvester® Edison-style bulb is particularly valuable for the DIY grower and/or anyone that is new to horticulture," said Tina Crawford, Director of Operations of Curtis Mathes, " Equipped with our awarding-winning full color spectrum, the new Harvester bulb can make a substantial impact in even the smallest of horticultural projects."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (CMCZ): CMCZ is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=LA34679&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curtis-mathes-comes-to-market-with-new-23w-harvester-edison-bulb-301326566.html

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA34679&Transmission_Id=202107070720PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA34679&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment