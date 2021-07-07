Curtis Mathes Comes to Market with New 23W Harvester® Edison Bulb

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. a Curtis Mathes Corporation subsidiary (OTC: CMCZ), has created a 23W Edison-style bulb that is now available for commercial production. The new Harvester® bulb features Curtis Mathes' industry-leading full spectrum color distribution, equipped with supplemental red-light frequencies to accentuate phytochemical expression in flowering plants.

"This particular innovation makes the cultivation of medicinal and food crops more simplistic and affordable for the at-home and commercial grower," said Paul Williams, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Curtis Mathes, "The 23W Harvester® bulb is the ideal tool for sprouting seeds, cloning or micro scale cultivation".

"The new 23W Harvester® Edison-style bulb is particularly valuable for the DIY grower and/or anyone that is new to horticulture," said Tina Crawford, Director of Operations of Curtis Mathes, " Equipped with our awarding-winning full color spectrum, the new Harvester bulb can make a substantial impact in even the smallest of horticultural projects."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (CMCZ): CMCZ is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

