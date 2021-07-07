Logo
Parral Reports Tenth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Cash Flow on Production of 575K AgEq Oz

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HALIFAX, NS, July 7, 2021

Shares Outstanding: 277,497,367
Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD
OTCQX: GLGDF

HALIFAX, NS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to report production for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 of 575,302 silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq"), consisting of 315,632 silver ounces, 3,170 gold ounces, and 120 tonnes of copper. Parral has generated positive free cash flow for ten consecutive quarters, with estimated free cash flows exceeding US$5.5 million this quarter.

"Parral continues to be an engine of free cash flow, generating in excess of US$5.5 million this quarter. We finished the quarter with a strong cash balance of over $73 million US," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "Parral's free cash flow, when reinvested in Los Ricos, is creating exceptional value growth for our shareholders."

Table 1: Quarterly Production Summary

Quarter Ended

Mar 2020

Jun 2020

Sep 2020

Dec 2020

Mar 2021

Jun 2021

Silver Production (oz)

365,795

270,044

300,740

298,591

302,933

315,632

Gold Production (oz)

2,355

1,914

3,414

3,632

3,208

3,170

Copper Production (tonnes)

28

104

128

125

86

120

Silver Equivalent Production (oz)1

600,697

504,4442

605,287

614,149

551,207

575,302

1.

"Silver equivalent production" include gold ounces and copper tons produced and converted to a silver equivalent based on a ratio of the average market metal price for each period. The gold:silver ratio for each of the periods presented was: Mar 2020 – 96, Jun 2020 – 105, Sep 2020 – 79, Dec 2020 – 76, Mar 2021 – 69, Jun 2021 – 68. The copper:silver ratios were: Mar 2020 – 340, June 2020 – 326, Sep 2020 – 274, Dec 2020 – 305, Mar 2021 – 320, June 2021 – 369.

2.

June 2020 production was affected by a partial suspension of operations at Parral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mining was declared an essential service by the Mexican Federal government on June 3, 2020 and operations have been steady-state since then.

Mr. Robert Harris, P.Eng. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding production and cash flows of the Parral tailings mine, the ability of GoGold to self fund its ongoing exploration and administrative costs, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

favicon.png?sn=HA34589&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parral-reports-tenth-consecutive-quarter-of-positive-cash-flow-on-production-of-575k-ageq-oz-301326718.html

SOURCE GoGold Resources Inc.

