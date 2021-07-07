Codiak BioSciences to Present at the Virtual William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. ( CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., will participate in two virtual panel discussions and virtual 1x1 meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021. Details are as follows:



William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

Date: Wednesday, July 14

Panel: Developing Therapies for the Next Immuno-Oncology Targets

Time: 2:10-3:10 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 15

Panel: Non-Viral Drug Delivery

Time: 2:00-2:45 p.m.

Live webcasts of the virtual panel discussions will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Codiak website at www.codiakbio.com. Archived replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the events.

About Codiak BioSciences

