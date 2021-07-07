Net Corporate Debt to Rise by $550 Billion This Year as Companies Deploy Record $5.2 Trillion Cash Reserves Bolstered During the Pandemic

The world’s companies took on record new debts totalling $1.3 trillion in 2020, as global profits plunged by a third, according to the annual Janus Henderson Corporate Debt Index. Total debt (which takes no account of cash holdings) jumped 10.2% to an all-time high of $13.5 trillion for the financial year 20201, as companies raised cash to ensure they could weather the global recession and any potential restrictions of access to financial markets.

However, companies have spent almost none of this new debt and have issued almost no additional debt in 2021 to date. Janus Henderson’s analysis of the world’s corporate bond markets shows that total borrowing has only risen 1% further in the first six months of 2021.

Such thrift has meant that global corporate net debt (total debt minus cash) only increased by $151 billion, ending the year at $8.30 trillion (up from $8.15 trillion a year ago). Adjusted for exchange rate movements, the increase was just $36 billion.

For 2021, Janus Henderson expects total debts to remain broadly flat, but net debt will climb quickly as companies begin to spend some of their cash mountain. Net debts are set to rise by $500-600 billion this year to $8.8-$8.9 trillion.

Janus Henderson sees opportunities for bond investors, as the combination of improving credit fundamentals and central bank activity in response to the pandemic provides a favourable environment for both the supply of and demand for high yield bonds.

Companies will deploy “cash war chests” to fund capex, dividend payments and share buybacks

The hard work to reduce outgoings has meant that most of the new borrowing is still sitting on company balance sheets as cash or securities. Cash holdings soared by $1.1 trillion to a record $5.2 trillion in 2020, increasing almost twice as much in one year as in the previous five years combined.

Rather than spend new borrowings, companies have instead taken steps to strengthen their balance sheets. Companies in Janus Henderson’s Corporate Debt Index cut dividends to the tune of $130 billion, slashed capex, raised hundreds of billions of dollars from shareholders and from asset sales, and cut share buybacks2. However, as the recovery continues, Janus Henderson predicts a boom in capex, dividend payments and share buybacks through H2 2021 and beyond.

Investment opportunities for bond holders in redeemed fallen angles in the high yield sector

For bond investors, there are some interesting opportunities as credit quality improves, especially in the high yield segment. Janus Henderson sees significant scope to identify rising stars in the year ahead, including the rehabilitation of some of last year’s fallen angels. The portfolio managers favour food and beverage, selected auto manufacturers, as well as opportunities in the energy and consumer sectors.

Tom Ross and Seth Meyer, fixed income portfolio managers at Janus Henderson explained: “Companies around the world have weathered the last 16 months with impressive skill. An investment boom is highly likely after the Covid-19 freeze. This will account for a large portion of the reduction in cash balances this year but share buybacks and higher dividends will be part of the story too.

“For bond investors, there are some really interesting opportunities right now. The prospect of higher economic growth and rising inflation is usually considered negative for fixed income, but it also means improving credit fundamentals – better cash flow, improved leverage ratios. Crucially the corporate bond markets are not a single, uniform asset class. Although overall borrowing costs are low, companies still want to move up the rankings because it gets cheaper still. The additional borrowing costs for a BB issuer are 100bp more expensive than for a BBB issuer, just one notch above.

Crucially, the high yield market is in a constant state of flux. At one end, there are bonds journeying back and forth between investment grade and high yield. At the other end, bonds are on the brink of default. All the while, there are hundreds of different issuers jostling for position along the credit spectrum. As these positions change, bond prices move, creating investment opportunities.

“Strong economic growth can ignite permanently higher inflation, but it is important to not let fear of higher interest rates dragging on returns prevent investors from capitalizing on the potential opportunities. We believe central banks will maintain support for economic recovery by keeping interest rates low and engaging in asset purchases (quantitative easing). This ought to provide a favourable environment for both the supply and demand for high yield bonds, creating opportunities for good credit selection.”

On default risk, Seth and Tom added: “Default rates have been very low in the pandemic thanks to government support, but we think they are going to stay low, perhaps less than 1% this year and only slightly higher next. Certainly, debt has risen, but cash has soared, markets are wide open, and free cash flow is accelerating, so companies have a fair wind in their sails. Pockets of risk remain – airlines, for example, remain vulnerable to unpredictable policy decisions on international travel. The wider leisure and hospitality sector suffers a lot of this uncertainty too.”

-ends-

Unless otherwise stated all data is sourced by Janus Henderson Investors as of 31 March 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. International investing involves certain risks and increased volatility not associated with investing solely in the UK. These risks included currency fluctuations, economic or financial instability, lack of timely or reliable financial information or unfavourable political or legal developments.

Notes to editors

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 March 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$405 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

190% of company balance sheets incorporated into the JHCDI were dated between 31/12/20 and 31/03/21and were reported to the Market by 24th May 2021

2 Share buybacks in the US alone fell by $111bn in 2020, source S&P Dow Jones

This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes.

Issued by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by Janus Capital International Limited (reg no. 3594615), Henderson Global Investors Limited (reg. no. 906355), Henderson Investment Funds Limited (reg. no. 2678531), Henderson Equity Partners Limited (reg. no.2606646), (each registered in England and Wales at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) and Henderson Management S.A. (reg no. B22848 at 2 Rue de Bitbourg, L-1273, Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Henderson Secretarial Services Limited (incorporated and registered in England and Wales, registered no. 1471624, registered office 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE) is the name under which company secretarial services are provided. All these companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group plc. (incorporated and registered in Jersey, registered no. 101484, with registered office at 47 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE1 0BD).

[Janus Henderson, Janus, Henderson, Perkins, Intech, VelocityShares, Knowledge Shared, Knowledge. Shared and Knowledge Labs] are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005293/en/