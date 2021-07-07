Logo
Fiverr to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiverr.com.

Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

  • What: Fiverr’s Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
  • When: August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
  • Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial +1 (866) 360-3590, or +1 (412) 317-5278 for callers outside the United States and reference “Fiverr”
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiverr.com
  • Audio Replay: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 12, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529, or +1 (412) 317-0088 for callers outside the United States and entering the access code 10157464

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, over 3.8 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

