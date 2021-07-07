Logo
Manu Singh Joins National CineMedia (NCM) as Senior Vice President of Strategic Insight & Analytics

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that Manu Singh has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategic Insight & Analytics. She will lead the company’s marketing, sales, and advertising research team, including NCM’s proprietary Behind The Screens community of over 5,000 movie fans, and will be based in New York.

She joins NCM from Knotel, a leading global flexible workspace platform, where she oversaw sales and revenue strategy as GM. Prior to that, Singh served as Head of Revenue Strategy/Audience Research, Digital Insights & Enterprise Data Strategy at Discovery, Inc., where she managed all aspects of business analytics, data strategy, user metrics, audience measurement, and campaign evaluation. Before joining Discovery, she worked at WebMD in various enterprise, marketing, and data leadership positions, ultimately serving as Head of Strategic Partnerships and Data Strategy. Earlier in her career, she spent 8 years at NBCUniversal Media, LLC & GE, where she worked across the NBCUniversal portfolio leading teams in the areas of cross platform research, enterprise marketing, and consumer insights. Singh got her start in media as an analyst at Nielsen Media Research.

Singh holds a Master of Business Administration - Strategy & Marketing from the NYU Stern School of Business and a Master of Arts - Mass Communication from the University of Florida.

Scott Felenstein, President, Sales, Marketing & Partnerships with National CineMedia (NCM), said, “Manu has a broad and extensive background in research, data strategy, and audience insights across television and digital platforms, which is a great fit for NCM at this exciting time for our company. Our young, cord-cutting audiences are going back to theaters in droves, but they’re not going back to linear TV — I look forward to working together with her to help brands discover innovative new ways to connect with these valuable movie fans across all of our NCM big screen, digital, and digital-out-of-home platforms.”

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie® pre-show is presented exclusively in 53 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.1% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210707005545r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005545/en/

